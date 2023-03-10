Kilby Elementary School robotics team qualifies for world championship

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three teams from the Kilby Elementary School Robotics Club have been invited to compete at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Kilby is one of a select few schools in Alabama that will be represented in the competition.

The event will challenge the students to build a robot to compete in a series of events. In it, they will be judged on their ability to code, their teamwork, and their robot’s design.

Miranda Padgett, one of the students who are set to compete in this event, told News 19 that she believes competing in these events will have a great impact on their future careers.

“In the future, if we ever want to do engineering, we have to learn how to problem solve,” Padgett said. “Or if we want to do construction, we would have to know how to build. And in robotics, we learn how to solve problems and learn how to build new things.”

The championship will be held on May 2-4. It will feature teams both from America and from other countries across the world.

Kilby Elementary will have two teams of sixth-graders and one team of third-graders competing this year.

