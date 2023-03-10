Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

NYC ‘Hazmat killer’ pleads not guilty as stunning new details about botched robbery emerge

By Elizabeth Rosner, Khristina Narizhnaya, Natalie O'Neill,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CahRi_0lEq986T00

A man accused of killing an Upper East Side deli worker while donned in a HAZMAT suit pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Friday as chilling new details of the botched robbery emerged.

Kimond Cyrus, 39, calmly entered the plea in Manhattan Criminal Court after prosecutors detailed how he allegedly held a gun to a customer’s head before gunning down an elderly worker at Daona Gourmet Deli on East 81st Street and Third Avenue on March 3.

Cyrus allegedly pulled the shopper up from the floor and demanded cash from a clerk before fatally shooting 67-year-old worker Sueng Choi, said Assistant District Attorney  Gregory SanGerman.

The unnamed customer told cops he broke free and then heard the sound of a gunshot as he ran from the store, according to a criminal complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYcbs_0lEq986T00
Kimond Cyrus, 39, pleaded not guilty to murdering a deli worker while dressed in a HAZMAT suit.
DCPI

Cyrus allegedly pistol-whipped Choi with the gun when it went off, killing him, according to police. Cyrus was wanted for three other armed robberies at Big Apple delis and bodegas over a 10-day period.

At his Friday hearing, Cyrus looked straight ahead and remained silent except to enter his plea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1263VZ_0lEq986T00
Kimond Cyrus, 39, is accused of gunning down Sueng Choi, 67.

A judge remanded him without bail.

Meanwhile, neighbors mourned Choi’s violent death, remembering him as a hardworking Korean immigrant from Queens.

“He’s a nice guy. He never bother anybody,” said Choi’s landlord, who gave only his surname, Baek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LE05e_0lEq986T00
Cyrus is led out of the 19th precinct in Manhattan.
Robert Mecea

He said Choi was divorced from a Chicago woman, had recently lost his daughter and suffered a string of hardships.

“His daughter died last year of a heart attack,”  Baek said. “His life is unhappy.”

Another neighbor, Juong Jhe Park, said he was baffled by why the robber had to kill Choi.

“Take [the] money,”  Park said. “Why shoot?”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Ex-NYC jail captain convicted of criminally negligent homicide in inmate suicide
Manhattan, NY10 hours ago
Jury finds NYC jail captain guilty of criminally negligent homicide
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Two NYC women killed in separate domestic assaults days apart
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman found dead, stabbed in Brooklyn domestic dispute: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
Brooklyn woman found dead in her apartment; possible relative in custody: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
Police determine woman found dead in Bed-Stuy was victim of a homicide
New York City, NY8 hours ago
NYPD on the hunt for suspect who shot innocent bystander on MTA bus in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY17 minutes ago
NYPD seeking Bronx shooting suspect
Bronx, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Woman stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
Teen attacked, robbed outside Barclays Center: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY10 hours ago
IN COLD BLOOD (UPDATE): Trio Charged With Killing Kidnapped Newark Man Alongside Route 80
Newark, NJ7 hours ago
NJ man charged with stabbing his parents to death at their home
Hopewell, NJ2 hours ago
Body of woman found in Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
MURDER: Newark Man Charged In Victim's Stabbing Death
Newark, NJ1 day ago
NY State police closer to arrest in ‘vicious’ cold case killing of NYPD cop’s daughter
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Police identify victim in fatal Brooklyn shooting
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
2 women robbed at knifepoint in Manhattan: police
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Jersey City man convicted of assaulting step-daughter
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Newark Man Arrested for Murder in Friend’s Stabbing
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Man, 29, fatally shot outside Brooklyn deli
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Bronx Drill Rapper Nas EBK Arrested For Second-Degree Murder
New York City, NY1 day ago
Masked thieves steal Louis Vuitton bag at gunpoint aboard Manhattan subway train
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Woman stabbed to death by 71-year-old man in East Flatbush
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Off-duty NYPD lieutenant arrested for alleged drunk driving — again
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYPD: Shots fired near P.S. 69 elementary school in the Bronx; suspect at large
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Cops searching for 3 women who beat, robbed teen in Bronx apartment
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Julia Fox co-signs brother’s $450K bail bond in NYC ghost gun peddling case
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man arrested on forcible touching charge
New York City, NY2 days ago
Queens boy, 13, repeatedly stabs sister, 14, with steak knife: police
Queens, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy