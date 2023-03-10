NYC ‘Hazmat killer’ pleads not guilty as stunning new details about botched robbery emerge
By Elizabeth Rosner, Khristina Narizhnaya, Natalie O'Neill,
4 days ago
A man accused of killing an Upper East Side deli worker while donned in a HAZMAT suit pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Friday as chilling new details of the botched robbery emerged.
Kimond Cyrus, 39, calmly entered the plea in Manhattan Criminal Court after prosecutors detailed how he allegedly held a gun to a customer’s head before gunning down an elderly worker at Daona Gourmet Deli on East 81st Street and Third Avenue on March 3.
Cyrus allegedly pulled the shopper up from the floor and demanded cash from a clerk before fatally shooting 67-year-old worker Sueng Choi, said Assistant District Attorney Gregory SanGerman.
The unnamed customer told cops he broke free and then heard the sound of a gunshot as he ran from the store, according to a criminal complaint.
