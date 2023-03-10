CJ McCollum On Why Nikola Jokic Is The 2023 NBA MVP: "The Way He Controls The Game, It's Just Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen"

CJ McCollum explains why he considers Nikola Jokic the rightful 2023 NBA MVP.

Nikola Jokic is currently the leader of the 2023 NBA MVP race, thanks to his incredible performances with the Denver Nuggets.

The center is improving his numbers once again this season, and CJ McCollum recently made a case for Jokic.

“The way Jokic controls the game,” McCollum said to ESPN’s Zach Lowe on the newest episode of his show.“It’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen. He’s taking six shots through most of the game and still dominating. That shows value to me… He’s super skilled, super talented, and he makes them go. What does that team look like without him?”

Jokic is having another great season and is on pace to become the first player to win three consecutive MVP awards since Larry Bird. The Serbian big man is somehow playing better than in the past two years, and many people are noticing that.

Some say either Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves the award more, but it's hard to argue against Jokic's incredible campaign. The Nuggets are leading the Western Conference right now, and their superstar has played a key role in that.

Nikola Jokic's Impressive Runs With Denver Nuggets

To say that Jokic is really important to the Nuggets is an understatement. This player came from nothing to something incredible, carrying his team in the process. He's the only NBA MVP to never have a teammate selected to the All-Star Game, one All-NBA Team, or even the All-Defense squad .

Jokic has been really incredible for the Nuggets, and his performances back that up. Sure, you can say he hasn't been successful in the playoffs, but you can also see what kind of teams he's had with him.

Everybody in Denver hopes that this is the season where Jokic finally gets over the hump and leads the Nuggets to the championship. The competition is hard in the West, but if his two sidekicks are there for him, he could be a problem for anybody on the way to the Finals.

