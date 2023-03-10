Open in App
Dallas, TX
Kids From Africa Thank Kyrie Irving For Donating $45,000 To Help Build An Orphanage In Ghana

By Nico Martinez,

4 days ago

Thankful kids send a message to Kyrie after charitable donation.

Credit: CameronMofid/IG

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving may have a knack for stirring off-court controversies, but nobody can claim he's selfish with the way he spends his fortune.

This week, Irving made news again for his latest act of kindness: surprising kids in Africa with a $45,000 donation for a new orphanage. In a video that has gone viral online, a group of young African students can be seen thanking Irving for the blessing.

The money will provide fresh drinking water and brand-new school supplies .

"We raised over $10,000 in the first week with the support of over 200 people and the fundraiser started trending," Mofid wrote. "Yesterday, I woke up to a $45,000 donation from basketball star Kyrie Irving. His donation will provide a water tank for the school in Nigeria (so they have access to clean drinking water) and also ensures that all 351 students in the school will have shoes, uniforms, books, and backpacks."

Kyrie himself even commented on his donation and explained where his heart was when he decided to give:

"There’s so much going on in our world, I just try to do little acts of kindness every single day," Irving said.

Can Kyrie Irving Put Down The Negative Narratives?

When it comes to the media and taking a stance on his views, we know that Kyrie can often go a step too far. Over the last few years alone, he abandoned his team to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine and was forced to meet a set of conditions after allegedly promoting anti-semitic material on his social media.

But we shouldn't lose sight that Kyrie is still a good person who does good things. As one of the few athletes who constantly give his money to the less fortunate, it's fair to say that Uncle Drew has made a positive impact on the world, and it's good that he's finally getting recognized for it.

But to truly get back in the good graces of fans and the media, Kyrie is going to have to prove he can be counted on to show up night in and night out. This year, with the Mavericks, he's been on his best behavior, but there is a sense that things can go wrong at any moment.

This season, and the upcoming free agency, will be a huge moment for Irving as he continues to shape his legacy and career as one of the NBA's most elite players.

