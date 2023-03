A 4-year-old boy died Thursday after being shot at a home, the Kissimmee Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly after 9:45 a.m. Thursday to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the shooting happened at a home on The Oaks Boulevard near Lake Tohopekaliga.

They said they do not know the circumstances leading up to the boy being shot.

Police said the boy’s father, Michael Bragg, 32, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

