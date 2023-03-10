New England-Born Bakery Moves to Tampa

After operating in New Hampshire for just over nine years, bespoke bakery The Wicked Sweet Sugar Boutique is relocating to Ybor City . A recently submitted plan review found by What Now shows the restaurant opening in suite A at 2209 E 7 th Avenue.

The move represents a kind of homecoming for owner Danielle Thibodeau , who was a student at the University of Tampa, where she majored in marine biology.

“I’ve spent the last fifteen years trying to get back down here,” Thibodeau told What Now on Friday. “The first cake I helped decorate was with a roommate here in Tampa, so it’s kind of come full circle.”

The Wicked Sweet Sugar Boutique offers a variety of scratch-made baked goods, including custom cakes, wedding cakes, cookies, cupcakes, and more.

“We are a bespoke bakery, but we’re looking to cater to foot traffic,” Thibodeau said.

To do this, the bakery will also offer coffee drinks, macarons, and other goodies, opening near the intersection of North 22 nd Street and East Seventh Avenue, across the street from Shrimp & Co.

The ink is barely dry on the lease, so no opening date has been projected yet, but you can stay up to date on the opening, and on other Wicked Sweet news, by following @thewssugarboutique on Instagram.

