Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
What Now Tampa

New England-Born Bakery Moves to Tampa

By Neil Cooney,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uxwbm_0lEq8G2p00

After operating in New Hampshire for just over nine years, bespoke bakery The Wicked Sweet Sugar Boutique is relocating to Ybor City . A recently submitted plan review found by What Now shows the restaurant opening in suite A at 2209 E 7 th Avenue.

The move represents a kind of homecoming for owner Danielle Thibodeau , who was a student at the University of Tampa, where she majored in marine biology.

“I’ve spent the last fifteen years trying to get back down here,” Thibodeau told What Now on Friday. “The first cake I helped decorate was with a roommate here in Tampa, so it’s kind of come full circle.”

The Wicked Sweet Sugar Boutique offers a variety of scratch-made baked goods, including custom cakes, wedding cakes, cookies, cupcakes, and more.

“We are a bespoke bakery, but we’re looking to cater to foot traffic,” Thibodeau said.

To do this, the bakery will also offer coffee drinks, macarons, and other goodies, opening near the intersection of North 22 nd Street and East Seventh Avenue, across the street from Shrimp & Co.

The ink is barely dry on the lease, so no opening date has been projected yet, but you can stay up to date on the opening, and on other Wicked Sweet news, by following @thewssugarboutique on Instagram.



Keep up with What Now Tampa’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Royal G Lounge to Open in Tampa
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Ice Cream Shop in Tampa Is Turning Heads for Its Giant 5-Pound Cone
Tampa, FL10 hours ago
These are the best pie shops in Tampa
Tampa, FL12 hours ago
This Famous New York Deli Is Opening In Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
St. Pete restaurant owner buys Tampa’s Cask Social
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
3 Bay area restaurants among Yelp’s 2023 ‘Top 100 US Restaurants’
Tampa, FL12 hours ago
‘That ain’t a bunny’: Aldi customer finds package of misshapen marshmallows
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Jane Goodall to visit Tampa Bay ahead of her 89th birthday
Tampa, FL1 day ago
St. Petersburg brings back Blockbuster nostalgia with new movie library
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Popular Lobster Restaurant Opens New St. Petersburg Location
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Pre-sales set to open at second phase of Tampa tiny-home community
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Tampa police looking for thieves who targeted Publix shoppers
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
St. Pete’s new rooftop bar debuts, Cask Social unexpectedly closes, and more Tampa Bay food news
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Second Wolf Video - Is There Wolf Pack in Clearwater?
Clearwater, FL16 hours ago
Employees of Tampa brunch restaurant blindsided by sudden closure
Tampa, FL5 days ago
20+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Tampa Bay, FL
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Here’s what Dunedin’s newest park – Gladys E Douglas Preserve – looks like
Dunedin, FL1 day ago
Wawa opens new St. Petersburg store, celebrates 250 stores in Florida
Saint Petersburg, FL5 days ago
Red tide greets spring breakers in Tampa Bay-area beaches
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
Tampa Woman Makes $300 An Hour Doing This Odd Job
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Tampa Teacher Spent Decades Bullying Students With Few Consequences: Report
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Next Level Brands to Open Union New American at Westshore City Center
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Child hospitalized after shooting in Tampa
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Tampa's poster pup for new cancer treatment
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Robins & Morton completes $246 million Florida hospital project
Wesley Chapel, FL1 day ago
Hillsborough Surveying Residents About Waterset Sports Complex In Apollo Beach
Apollo Beach, FL1 day ago
Historic home in Bartow still stands as a tribute to it's builder
Bartow, FL2 days ago
Why are yellow flags up at Clearwater beach?
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Where Is The Concert WiLDsplash?
Clearwater, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy