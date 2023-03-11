Open in App
Southold, NY
Daily Voice

Southhold Man Had Computer Files Of Infants, Children Being Sexually Abused, DA Says

By Kathy Reakes,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5iRQ_0lEq6sML00
A Southold man was indicted for allegedly having computer files of young children and infants being sexually abused. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson

A Long Island man has been charged with 50 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child after he allegedly was found with a hard drive containing images of sexual abuse of children as young as 18 months old

Suffolk County resident, James Gaffga, age 36, of Southold, was indicted on Friday, March 10, said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

According to the investigation, between Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, and Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, Gaffga allegedly downloaded 50 images and videos from the internet that depict sexual abuse and the lewd exhibition of children ranging in age from approximately 18 months to 10 years old, Tierney said.

Gaffga was ordered to be released under the supervision of the probation department with GPS monitoring, the most restrictive option available to the court under the current bail law, said Tierney.

“Despite the danger that this defendant presents and the number of charges he is facing, our bail statutes do not allow my office to ask for bail," Tierney said. "Our lawmakers need to fix these broken laws. Reform is needed to keep our communities and especially your children, safe.”

Gaffga is due back in court on Wednesday, April 19, and is facing one to four years in prison for each count if convicted.

