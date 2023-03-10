Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Correlation between crashes and Daylight Saving Time

By Kelley King,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SeC7_0lEq6imJ00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This weekend we lose an hour of sleep, and AAA says there is a correlation between an increase in crashes and the time change.

While adjusting your clock, it’s important you adjust your sleeping habits so you’re not tired or drowsy for the Monday morning commute.

When you get behind the wheel the next several weeks, it’s going to be darker for your morning drive, and AAA says sometimes caffeine just won’t cut it.

“Don’t rely on coffee to wake you up because that’s not always the case,” laughs Kara Hitchens, AAA’s Public Affairs Manager. “A lot of people think that, but that’s not always the case.”

The CDC estimates one in three is sleep deprived, and one in 20 has fallen asleep at the wheel in the past month.

Daylight saving time: Clocks spring forward this weekend

Hitchens says drowsy driving can be even more dangerous than drunk driving.

“Drunk driving—you can make a choice not to be on the road. But if you’re out there driving drowsy, you know, you could easily fall asleep, easily cause a crash, easily be in a crash where you kill yourself, kill somebody else,” states Hitchens.

She says don’t underestimate the effectiveness of a power nap. If you feel sleepy, pull over and take a break. Move around, stretch, get some fresh air, or even rest your eyes for five or ten minutes.

With the time change, use extra caution in school zones. Children might be harder to see. Slow down, make sure your headlights are on, and put away all distractions.

“You’re going to also have that sun glare where the sun is coming up in the Eastern sky, so you want to keep those things in mind,” says Hitchens.

It’s important for pedestrians to be alert too.

“If you are walking and there are no sidewalks, make sure you’re walking in the direction that traffic is coming so that you can see them, and they can see you,” says Hitchens.

AAA says also watch out for roadside workers. When you see vehicles stopped on the side of the road, move over to help keep them safe.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Warmer temperatures have impact on allergy season
Dayton, OH7 hours ago
AAA reports increase in women in automotive industry
Dayton, OH7 hours ago
‘Avoid the area’: SWAT responds to incident in Dayton
Dayton, OH6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lane reopens following I-75 NB crash
Dayton, OH7 hours ago
Xenia garage fire spreads to home
Xenia, OH19 hours ago
Sewer suspects captured after plunging into Ohio river to evade police
Dayton, OH10 hours ago
Spring Cleaning! City of Springfield holds citywide Community Clean-Up Day
Springfield, OH10 hours ago
Chemical bath goes up in flames at Tipp City factory
Tipp City, OH1 day ago
At least 1 dead following Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Styrofoam recycling event to be held in Montgomery County
Huber Heights, OH9 hours ago
Police investigating after body discovered in Middletown
Middletown, OH3 hours ago
Dayton all-girls school announces switch to co-ed
Dayton, OH8 hours ago
Man killed in Trotwood house fire: ID released
Trotwood, OH1 day ago
Homicide investigation: 1 dead after Trotwood house fire
Trotwood, OH1 day ago
‘Somebody out there knows’: Family of missing Beavercreek man searching for answers weeks after his disappearance
Beavercreek, OH1 day ago
Whitewater Park project moves forward in West Carrollton
West Carrollton, OH6 hours ago
Ticket sales to begin for Dayton Dragons 2023 season
Dayton, OH14 hours ago
1 dead, 1 in custody after Englewood stabbing
Englewood, OH2 days ago
Police identify man stabbed to death in Englewood
Englewood, OH1 day ago
Man accused of Dayton double homicide appears in court
Dayton, OH16 hours ago
AC Hotel Dayton officially open for business
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Parents debate banning book from Ohio school library
Hilliard, OH17 hours ago
Perry Township considers dissolving police department, contracting New Lebanon
New Lebanon, OH3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy