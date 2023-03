27 First News

William F. Gaunitz IV, Canfield, Ohio By MyValleyTributes Staff, 4 days ago

By MyValleyTributes Staff, 4 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Gaunitz IV, 79, passed away Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023, at Aventura at Assumption Village following a brief illness. ...