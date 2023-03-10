Open in App
Steelers parting ways with veteran cornerback

By Chad Krispinsky,

4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) -The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing veteran cornerback William Jackson III ahead of the new league year beginning next week.

Jackson III ends his tenure in Pittsburgh having never played a down after being acquired from Washington at the trade deadline last season. He finished the campaign on injured-reserve.

Cleveland Browns’ 2023 draft picks officially set

He has played in 75 career games, 64 of them starts. He has five career interceptions and 51 passes defensed.

The move will save the Steelers $12.2 million off the salary cap.

Jackson III played in four games for the Commanders last season with 16 tackles.

He was a first round pick of the Bengals in 2016.

