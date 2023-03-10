Steelers parting ways with veteran cornerback

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) -The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing veteran cornerback William Jackson III ahead of the new league year beginning next week.

Jackson III ends his tenure in Pittsburgh having never played a down after being acquired from Washington at the trade deadline last season. He finished the campaign on injured-reserve.

He has played in 75 career games, 64 of them starts. He has five career interceptions and 51 passes defensed.

The move will save the Steelers $12.2 million off the salary cap.

Jackson III played in four games for the Commanders last season with 16 tackles.

He was a first round pick of the Bengals in 2016.

