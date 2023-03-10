Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Athlon Sports

Steelers Reportedly Releasing Player Who Never Suited Up For Team

By Mitchell Forde,

4 days ago

William Jackson's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers will ultimately amount to nothing

The Steelers acquired the defensive back from the Washington Commanders midway through the 2022 season in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick. However, because Jackson never suited up for the Steelers due to a back injury, the Commanders won't get that pick.

Now, NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that the Steelers will part ways with Jackson, via Ari Meirov.

"#Steelers informed CB William Jackson that he is being released, saving $12M in cap space," Meirov tweeted. "Jackson didn't play for Pittsburgh after being acquired before the trade deadline."

Jackson, who played the first four seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, signed a three-year deal with the Commanders worth $40.5 million prior to the 2021 campaign. However, he missed five games in 2021 and played only the first four games of last season before suffering a back injury.

The Steelers placed Jackson on injured reserve in November, ending his season before he played a game with the team.

In order to keep Jackson, the Steelers would have had to pay him more than $12 million in 2023.

Perhaps a fresh start will be for the best for Jackson, who will be free to sign with a new team once free agency opens on Wednesday.

