Athlon Sports

Broncos Release 2 NFL Veterans On Friday

By Cameron Flynn,

4 days ago

The Denver Broncos appear to be making cap-saving moves this Friday.

Chase Edmonds, a Bronco for the final three games of the regular season in 2022, was released by the Denver franchise today.

The team also released cornerback Ronald Darby.

Edmonds was selected by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Pegged as a hybrid back coming out of Fordham, Edmonds displayed his receiving ability early in his NFL career.

After catching 20 and 12 passes, respectively, during his first two seasons with the Cardinals, Edmonds tallied 53 and 43 grabs in 2020 and 2021. He approached a 1,000 scrimmage yard season with Arizona in 2021 when he logged 592 rushing yards and 311 receiving yards.

Darby, a Bills second-round pick in 2015, spent the past two seasons with the Broncos. Unfortunately, injuries and a strong Denver secondary limited him to 11 appearances in 2021 and just five this past season.

With the releases of Darby and Edmonds this Friday, Denver will save roughly $15.56 million against its cap.

