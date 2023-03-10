Open in App
Santa Clarita, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Santa Clarita Clocks To ‘Spring Forward’ To Daylight Saving

By Louie Diaz,

4 days ago

On Sunday, clocks will “spring forward” an hour for Daylight Saving, which is also a good time to check batteries in smoke detectors.

DayClocks are scheduled to spring forward an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday resulting in the sun rising and setting an hour later.

With the time change happening every six months, officials with the American Red Cross are urging Santa Clarita homeowners to let time change be a reminder to check batteries in their smoke detectors.

“Make sure the batteries are fresh and that (some alarms) are working and beeping,” Red Cross officials said. “A working smoke alarm alert can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.”

Daylight Saving Time was first proposed back in 1895 by New Zealand Scientist George Vernon Hudson and British builder William Willett.

In 1895, Hudson presented a paper to the Wellington Philosophical Society, proposing a two-hour shift forward in October and a two-hour shift back in March, according to Time and Date.

“There was interest in the idea, but it was never followed through,” according to Time and Date.

In 1905, independently from Hudson, Willett suggested setting the clocks ahead 20 minutes on each of the four Sundays in April, and switching them back by the same amount on each of the four Sundays in September, a total of eight time switches per year.

According to Time and Date, the first group of individuals to implement Day Light Saving were the residents of Port Arthur, Ontario, now known as Thunder Bay, who turned their clocks forward by one hour to start the world’s first Daylight Saving Time period on July 1, 1908.

In the following years, different parts of Canada started to follow suit in Daylight Saving Time.

However, the time change did not start to trend globally until 1916, according to officials.

Clocks in the German Empire, and its ally Austria, were turned ahead by one hour on April 30, 1916, two years into World War I, according to Time and Date.

The rationale was to minimize the use of artificial lighting to save fuel for the war effort.

Within a few weeks, the idea was followed by the United Kingdom, France and many other countries.

Most of them reverted to standard time after World War I, and it was not until the next World War that Daylight Saving Time made its return in most of Europe.

Clocks will fall back an hour Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m.

