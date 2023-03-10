Open in App
TheDailyBeast

Analysts Refuse to Go on BBC’s ‘Match of the Day’ After Presenter’s Suspension

By Josh Fiallo,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdCEa_0lEq3Lql00
Carl Recine/Reuters

It appears chaos has erupted behind the scenes of the BBC’s popular Match of the Day highlight show after its star presenter was suspended from the broadcast. The controversy stems from a tweet by lead presenter Gary Lineker that criticized the British government for its plans to deny entry to small boats of asylum seekers , which he called “ beyond awful .” The show, which is hugely popular in the U.K. on Premier League match days, announced that it was pulling Lineker from the air until they compile a feasible social media policy for him. In the meantime, some of the biggest names in soccer—and regular contributors on Match of the Day —have announced they won’t go on air as long as their colleague is benched. “Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me,” Ian Wright wrote to Twitter on Friday, “but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.” Wright is joined by Alan Shearer and Alex Scott in suggesting they’ll boycott the show as well.

Read it at Deadline

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ10 hours ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY2 days ago
Reality Star Todd Chrisley’s Son Arrested Over Alleged Assault: Report
Smyrna, TN3 hours ago
Viral Video Shows ‘Homophobic Karen’ Freak Out on Lesbian Couple in Starbucks
Coral Gables, FL12 hours ago
Women’s Only Wellesley College Votes to Allow Trans, Nonbinary Men
Wellesley, MA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy