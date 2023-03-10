Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

‘We’re not turning in names; we’re turning in guns’: 54 guns surrendered to Nashville churches

By Sierra Rains,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wed_0lEq228000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — About a year ago, Metro Nashville police decided to try an “alternative” strategy to help reduce violent crime in the city.

At the time, in March last year, churches in four precincts — East, North, Madison and Hermitage — agreed to team up with police to offer a “no-questions-asked” process where people could anonymously turn in firearms.

PREVIOUS: Gun retrieval program aims to decrease violent crime in Nashville

Since then, Lt. Steven Bowers said a total of 54 guns have been “taken off the street,” and at least six have been firearms that were reported stolen. In fact, Bowers said the most recent weapon anonymously turned in was linked to a car break-in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyM6J_0lEq228000
MNPD Lt. Steven Bowers said a total of 54 guns have been “taken off the street” since a gun retrieval program started in March last year. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

In 2022, there were a record number of guns reported stolen from vehicles in Nashville. Of the total 1,952 guns reported stolen last year, the MNPD said 1,378 were taken out of cars — accounting for more than 70% of all guns stolen.

While the six firearms collected through the gun retrieval program are only a small fraction of weapons reported stolen last year, Bowers said the impact of having one less gun in the “wrong hands” is huge since many stolen weapons can be linked to violent crimes.

More than 70% of all guns stolen in 2022 taken from vehicles, Nashville police say

“When we first started the program last year, one thing I would always say is, ‘If we could get five guns, 10 guns, 20 guns off the streets,’ I believe that every gun we get off the streets, that has an impact on a family,” Bowers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zd5qH_0lEq228000
MNPD Lt. Steven Bowers said a total of 54 guns have been “taken off the street” since a gun retrieval program started in March last year. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Bowers said the program has expanded to 19 churches in seven out of eight of the MNPD’s precincts over the last year, with the most recent location added in Madison in January. A majority of the guns collected have come from the East and North Nashville areas.

“One thing they want to try to help do is reduce crime in the areas that these churches are in,” Bowers said. “A lot of the pastors that I talked to that joined on as partners in the program, one thing they always tell me is, ‘We have to do something in our area’.”

‘Epidemic of stolen guns’: TN bill would create penalty for leaving unlocked guns in cars

The Rock United Ministries, located within the 37208-zip code in North Nashville, was among the first few churches to get involved with the program. In 2018, a study by the Brookings Institution found the 37208-zip code had the highest incarceration rate in the nation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWtwX_0lEq228000
MNPD Lt. Steven Bowers said a total of 54 guns have been “taken off the street” since a gun retrieval program started in March last year. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Since partnering with the MNPD, Pastor Samuel Orr said about 10 firearms have been anonymously dropped off in the church’s secure lockbox.

“Naturally, we’re in the 37208-zip code, so anything that we can do to help reduce crime is what we’re about,” Orr said. “As far as the impact in the community, I think even if it’s one gun, that’s a big impact.”

North Nashville had highest incarceration rate in the nation in 2018; What’s changed since?

Orr said The Rock United Ministries and other participating churches serve as a “safe haven” when it comes to anonymously turning over weapons because “we’re not turning in names; we’re turning in guns.”

The program is aimed at creating a safe space for teens and young adults to surrender weapons.

“I don’t even need to know that they’re there,” Orr said. “If they say, ‘I just need to talk to you,’ somewhere in the conversation I may say, ‘Well let me go into my office real quick,’ and that helps them to drop the gun off and they can leave.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5Fnb_0lEq228000
MNPD Lt. Steven Bowers said a total of 54 guns have been “taken off the street” since a gun retrieval program started in March last year. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Each church has a secure lockbox in which guns can be dropped off without anyone being present, and only police have a key to open the lockbox. Orr said the MNPD is notified and quickly responds anytime a firearm is surrendered.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

“Although the program is anonymous there’s several different stories I’ve heard from, ‘Hey, a grandparent turned this gun in because they found it in their grandkid’s room’,” Bowers said. “Those stories are success stories to me.”

Bowers said the MNPD is looking to double the number of guns collected in the second year of the program and plans to continue incorporating more churches. A full list of participating churches can be found by clicking here . You do not need to be a member to drop a gun off.

“As law enforcement, we try to do several different things to help reduce crime overall in our city. The gun retrieval program is just one of those additional ways we try to have an impact,” Bowers said. “Every gun we can get off the street, and especially not end up in the wrong person’s hands, I think that has a huge impact on our community.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Deputy injured while serving warrant to MNPS Director of Visual and Performing Arts
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Metro police searching for man wanted for deadly shooting
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Man robbed at gunpoint in Nashville while holding baby, police say
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Attorney explains self-defense rights following road-rage shooting in Hermitage
Nashville, TN1 day ago
FUSUS aims to help MNPD see and solve crimes faster
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Police investigating Murfreesboro homicide connection to Hendersonville suicide
Hendersonville, TN5 hours ago
Police searching for suspect following deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Murfreesboro, TN9 hours ago
Man convicted of murder facing drugs, weapons charges
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
1 of 3 escaped teens from West Tennessee youth detention center found in Nashville
Nashville, TN9 hours ago
TBI most wanted suspect found dead
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Man critically injured in shooting on Youngs Lane
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Missing 12-year-old found safe in Nashville
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Police on Scene of Armed Person Barricaded Inside Hendersonville Home
Hendersonville, TN10 hours ago
Metro Nashville schools employee arrested after high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man charged after drive-by shooting at ex-wife’s home
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Members of 170-year-old Nashville church worried about new proposed high rise
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
TN bill would increase punishments for distracted driving
Lebanon, TN15 hours ago
Kyle Chrisley arrested on assault charge in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN4 hours ago
Nashville Man Facing Felony Drug Counts After Multiple Drugs Found During Eviction
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Jacqueline Couch charged after harassing woman about her mugshot being posted
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Bill to remove permitless carry legislation in Nashville, Memphis fails
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Four Arrests with Guns, Cash, Cocaine, and Fentanyl seized during an Investigation into Narcotics Distribution in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Metro Nashville government files lawsuit against state leaders over Metro Council reduction law
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Hendersonville library facing threats after allegations in national media relating to Christian actor’s story hour
Hendersonville, TN2 hours ago
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting at Walmart in Hermitage, police say
Nashville, TN3 days ago
La Vergne mayor discusses search for new police chief
La Vergne, TN1 day ago
VA claims caretaker wasn’t employee after leaving elderly man on side of interstate
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Lebanon event raising money for man injured in boating accident
Lebanon, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy