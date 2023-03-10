Open in App
Wichita, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Update: Wichita police find one car, looking for other in hit-and-run that injured man

By Michael Stavola,

4 days ago

Updated, March 11 at 9:15 a.m.:

Police said Friday night that they have found the Kia Optima, but are still looking for the Ford Focus.

Original:

Police are asking for help finding the drivers or the vehicles involved in an accident that left a pedestrian critically injured in north Wichita on Thursday.

The hit-and-run accident was reported around 7:45 p.m. near 21st and Parkwood. First responders found a 54-year-old man conscious and breathing. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The man was walking south across 21st when he was hit by the driver of a westbound silver Kia Optima, sending him into the eastbound lane where he was hit by the driver of a maroon 2007 Ford Focus, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said. Neither driver stopped.

The Kia has a Colorado plate BGGK55; the Ford has a Kansas plate 337RNB.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can contact Detective McCluskey at 316-350-3685 or by email at jmccluskey@wichita.gov . You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 .

