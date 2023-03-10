Newaygo County man found dead in Indiana

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Newaygo County man who went missing while driving back from Florida has been found dead.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said it learned Thursday that Robert Boyd, 77, was found dead in his motorhome in southern Indiana.

Foul play is not suspected, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office said earlier this week they were looking for Boyd, who vanished while returning to the area from a visit to Florida.

