Open in App
Newaygo County, MI
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

Newaygo County man found dead in Indiana

By Rachel Van Gilder,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqmYQ_0lEq1P4100

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Newaygo County man who went missing while driving back from Florida has been found dead.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said it learned Thursday that Robert Boyd, 77, was found dead in his motorhome in southern Indiana.

Foul play is not suspected, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office said earlier this week they were looking for Boyd, who vanished while returning to the area from a visit to Florida.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
1/2 pound of cocaine found during Wisconsin traffic stop, Indiana man arrested
New Carlisle, IN1 day ago
Court docs detail statewide search for missing Indiana teen
Attica, IN1 day ago
Coroner identifies 21-year-old Indiana woman as Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
86-year-old man injured in hit-and-run near Greenville
Greenville, MI12 hours ago
67-year-old man hit by vehicle, killed in Wyoming
Wyoming, MI17 hours ago
1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in 2 separate crashes in Wyoming
Wyoming, MI18 hours ago
Toddler found wandering GR early Sunday is back home
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Weapons charge issued after stabbing at Brann’s
Wyoming, MI13 hours ago
Charges pending while authorities wait weeks for blood test results in crash that injured 3 children
Wayland, MI8 hours ago
Ottawa County woman charged with carelessly shooting husband arraigned
Nunica, MI1 day ago
Lake County Shooting suspect arrested by police in the Muskegon area
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
GRPD warning of officer impersonation scam
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Woman sentenced to prison for Greenville crash that killed two
Greenville, MI1 day ago
Mother sentenced to 25 to 50 years for son's death
Saint Joseph, MI14 hours ago
Paw Paw fentanyl arrest leads to east side drug bust
Paw Paw, MI3 days ago
Woman arraigned in husband’s shooting death
Nunica, MI1 day ago
Second suspect arrested in connection to Michigan's largest fentanyl seizure
Paw Paw, MI4 days ago
Family, community mourn loss of 13-year-old Indiana boy who died by suicide
Covington, IN1 day ago
Northern Michigan man charged in gruesome shooting, attack of neighbor's dog that wandered off property
Buckley, MI5 days ago
Michigan’s Most Dangerous City Isn’t What You Think
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy