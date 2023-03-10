Road in Mercer county closed for weeks due to slip repair

PRINCETON, WV ( WVNS ) — Officials with the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced a road in Mercer County will be closed for a period of several weeks due to a slip repair.

Starting Monday, March 13, 2023 Mercer County Route 3, Brush Creek Falls Road, will be closed for a slip repair. The closure will begin at mile marker 4.5. The area will be closed from 7a.m. to 5p.m. Monday through Friday.

Work crews will be installing a piling wall to stabilize the embankment in that area. Work is expected to take four to six weeks. Brush Creek Falls Road will remain accessible from either end.

