Beckley, WV
WVNS

Beckley Art Center to host its spring fundraiser

By Danielle Sandler,

4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Art Center will host its spring fundraiser on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Weathered Ground Brewery from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

The fundraiser will support the staff at BAC in its effort to provide art education to the community, including performing and visual arts programming. BAC performing arts students, Stages Music School students and local performers will be making an appearance at the fundraiser.

Cost of admission is $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6-18 at the door. If you desire to save $5 off admission, purchase tickets in advance at beckleyartcenter.com.

Weathered Ground is creating a new beer, a MaIbock-style lager  which will be released on the day of the fundraiser for support.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

