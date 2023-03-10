Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Ewoks #1 First Look Celebrates the Film's 40th Anniversary (Exclusive)

We're coming up on the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi , and there's no better way to celebrate than with a special one-shot that puts the spotlight on your favorite Return of the Jedi characters. The Ewoks will be front and center in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Ewoks #1, under the penmanship of Alyssa Wong ( Deadpool ) and artists Lee Garbett , Caspar Wijngaard, Kyle Hotz , and Paulina Ganucheau. ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at pages from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Ewoks #1, with the artists displaying the Ewoks like you've never seen them before.

The exclusive preview pages come from Lee Garbett and Java Tartaglia, Kyle Hotz and Rachelle Rosenberg, and Caspar Winjgaard. The first page shows a gathering of Ewoks, with the elders telling stories to the young ones around a campfire. This is the basis behind Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Ewoks #1, with the solicit teasing a recounting of "tales of triumph, defeat... and horror!"

Next up is a terrifying page by Kyle Hotz and Rachelle Rosenberg, as one little Ewok looks on in terror at a monstrous creature making its way through the Endor woods. The only color found on the page comes from the red hood worn by the cowering Ewok. The last page by Paulina Ganucheau goes back to the eventful speed bike chase scene from Return of the Jedi, when Luke Skywalker, Leia, and Han Solo were evading Empire troopers through the forests of Endor. One unlucky Stormtrooper falls victim to a trap laid out by a clever Ewok.

Jabba the Hutt Comic Kicks Off Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

Marvel Comics celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with a series of one-shots. The first of these one-shots arrived in February and stars the film's first antagonist, Jabba the Hutt . Return of the Jedi was the final installment in George Lucas' original Star Wars trilogy, which saw the Rebel Alliance finally defeat the Galactic Empire. Fans also saw the long-awaited confrontation between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader , after Luke discovered Vader was his father back in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back . The Jabba the Hutt-focused Return of the Jedi one-shot was the first in a series set to highlight many characters from the film.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Jabba's Palace #1 is from the creative team of writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Alessandro Miracolo. The main cover is by Ryan Brown and features Jabba sitting on his throne in his Tattooine palace. Alex Maleev illustrates a variant cover featuring Boba Fett, while Lee Garbett illustrates a connecting variant cover.

The exclusive first look at Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Ewoks #1 is below. The issue goes on sale April 12th.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Ewoks #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) o LEE GARBETT, CASPAR WIJNGAARD, KYLE HOTZ & PAULINA GANUCHEAU (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN o VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

Connecting Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO o Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

TALES OF THE EWOKS!

On the moon of Endor occupied by the species called Ewoks, a group of these stout creatures has gathered around the fire to recount tales of triumph, defeat...and horror!

In the art-forward manner of storytelling, watch an eclectic group of artists interpret the stories from the unique minds of Ewoks in a manner only they can envision!

This can't-miss issue for Star Wars fans of mirth, merriment and artistry is the book you've been craving! 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T ...$3.99

Star Wars (C) Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are (C) 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Cover

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Lee Garbett and Java Tartaglia

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Kyle Hotz and Rachelle Rosenberg

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Caspar Wijngaard

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Related: