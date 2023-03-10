Code compliance official finds alligator in North Carolina attic

March 10 (UPI) -- A county code compliance official in North Carolina made a surprising discovery in the attic of a home under construction -- an 8-foot alligator.

A New Hanover County, N.C., code compliance official found an 8-foot alligator in the attic of a new home under construction. Photo courtesy of the New Hanover County Government/Facebook

The New Hanover County Government said Dean Brown, a county code compliance official, was inspecting a new home under construction in the Carolina Beach Road area when he encountered the large reptile in the attic.

"The workers having lunch sitting the next room -- I asked them to leave," Brown told WWAY-TV . "They kind of laughed at me when I told them why, and I said, 'Well, you might want to look, because there's an alligator in the attic.'"

The county government shared a photo of Brown's discovery on Facebook.

Brown said the attic gator was a first for him.

"You'll see nothing major, I have seen squirrels, of course, small rodents. Squirrels, probably the biggest ones I've seen in the attic. I have seen a gator that was in the yard, kind of sunbathing, back in the '90s. You know, I really didn't think much of that. I have run into several snakes," he told WECT-TV.

The alligator was relocated by animal control officers.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com