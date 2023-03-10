Los Angeles
Change location
Events of the Week: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Scream 6’ and More
By Kirsten Chuba,4 days ago
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Ted Lasso , Scream 6 and House of the Dragon .
Hannah Waddingham Boards 'Mission: Impossible 8'
Scream 6 premiere
The latest Ghostface flick premiered in NYC on Monday with stars Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jack Champion. Several of the stars of Scream 5 also came out to support, including Jack Quaid and Dylan Minnette.
Ted Lasso premiere
Season three of the hit Apple TV+ comedy debuted in L.A. on Tuesday with stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández and Toheeb Jimoh, as well as support from Apple CEO Tim Cook.
House of the Dragon screening
The stars and creators of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel reunited for a FYC screening and conversation on Tuesday in L.A.
Agent Elvis special screening
Priscilla Presley made her first public appearance since the death of daughter Lisa Marie on Tuesday at Netflix’s Tudum Theater, where she took part in a conversation around new animated series Agent Elvis.
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman screening
David Letterman, Bono and The Edge sat down for a screening and conversation around their new Disney+ project on Wednesday in L.A.
Shadow and Bone premiere
'Ted Lasso' Review: Season 3 of Apple TV+ Favorite Is Both Too Much and Not Enough
Netflix hosted a premiere for season two of the series on Thursday at Tudum Theater, with stars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan and Daisy Head.
Love Rocks NYC benefit concert
The seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God’s Love We Deliver took place on Thursday with headliner James Taylor and performances from Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Warren Haynes and the John Mayer Trio. The four-hour plus event also showcased music from St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Gary Clark Jr., Jim James, Warren Haynes, Ledisi, Allison Russell, The War and Treaty and Bernie Williams.
American Black Film Festival Honors
Kerry Washington, Courtney B. Vance, Charles D. King, Janelle Monae and Kasi Lemmons were feted at the ABFF Honors on Sunday in L.A., hosted by Deon Cole.
Roundabout Theatre Company gala
Roundabout Theatre Company honored Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Scott Ellis and Black Theatre United at its Monday night gala in NYC, where Sutton Foster also performed.
STARZ #TakeTheLead Transparency Talk
The Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff gave opening remarks at the STARZ #TakeTheLead Transparency Talk, hosted in collaboration with the Motion Picture Association, on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The panel spotlighted the power of women taking the lead in entertainment and government, with panelists Patina Miller, Nicole Collier, Madalene Xuan-Trang Mielke and Congresswoman Hon. Stacey E. Plaskett.
Marque and Hector premiere
The premiere of Marque and Hector took place on Wednesday in NYC, benefitting GLAAD. Attendees included Joslyn DeFreece (co-creator, actor), Linus Ignatius (director, co-creator, editor, actor), Miss Peppermint (actor) and producers Valerie Laury, Jeffrey Weber, Chelsea Bryn Lockie and Shameek Bose.
'Ted Lasso' Cast Reveal What Jason Sudeikis is Like as a Boss as Star Gives Final Bow for Season 3
Comments / 0