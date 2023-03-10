Events of the Week: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Scream 6’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Ted Lasso , Scream 6 and House of the Dragon .

Scream 6 premiere

The latest Ghostface flick premiered in NYC on Monday with stars Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jack Champion. Several of the stars of Scream 5 also came out to support, including Jack Quaid and Dylan Minnette.

Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox

Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Devyn Nekoda, Jack Champion, Tony Revolori, Liana Liberato, Melissa Barrera and Jack Quaid

Spyglass Media Group’s Peter Oillataguerre and Gary Barber

Ted Lasso premiere

Season three of the hit Apple TV+ comedy debuted in L.A. on Tuesday with stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández and Toheeb Jimoh, as well as support from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Ambreen Razia, Stephen Manas, Ellie Taylor, Phil Dunster, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Toheeb Jimoh, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni, Moe Hashim, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Charlie Hisock, James Lance, Brendan Hunt and Jodi Balfour

Ellie Taylor and Hannah Waddingham

Jason Sudeikis and Tim Cook

House of the Dragon screening

The stars and creators of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel reunited for a FYC screening and conversation on Tuesday in L.A.

Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Emily Carey, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Josh Gad, George R. R. Martin, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Ryan Condal and Olivia Cooke

Agent Elvis special screening

Priscilla Presley made her first public appearance since the death of daughter Lisa Marie on Tuesday at Netflix’s Tudum Theater, where she took part in a conversation around new animated series Agent Elvis.

Mike Arnold, Priscilla Presley and John Eddie

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman screening

David Letterman, Bono and The Edge sat down for a screening and conversation around their new Disney+ project on Wednesday in L.A.

The Edge, Dave Letterman, Brian Grazer and Bono

Shadow and Bone premiere

Netflix hosted a premiere for season two of the series on Thursday at Tudum Theater, with stars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan and Daisy Head.

(L-R, Back to Front) Lewis Tan, Dean Lennox Kelly, Freddy Carter, Kit Young, Patrick Gibson, Calahan Skogman, Anna Leong Brophy, Amita Suman, Jessie Mei Li, Danielle Galligan, Jack Wolfe, Daisy Head and Ben Barnes

Josh Barry, Eric Heisserer, Leigh Bardugo and Daegan Fryklind

Love Rocks NYC benefit concert

The seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God’s Love We Deliver took place on Thursday with headliner James Taylor and performances from Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Warren Haynes and the John Mayer Trio. The four-hour plus event also showcased music from St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Gary Clark Jr., Jim James, Warren Haynes, Ledisi, Allison Russell, The War and Treaty and Bernie Williams.

Sheryl Crow and James Taylor

John Mayer

American Black Film Festival Honors

Kerry Washington, Courtney B. Vance, Charles D. King, Janelle Monae and Kasi Lemmons were feted at the ABFF Honors on Sunday in L.A., hosted by Deon Cole.

Jonathan Majors and Yvonne Orji

Kerry Washington, president and COO of ABFF Ventures Nicole Friday, Lynn Whitfield, Janelle Monáe, Kasi Lemmons and founder and CEO of ABFF Ventures Jeff Friday

LaKeith Stanfield and Nnamdi Asomugha

Roundabout Theatre Company gala

Roundabout Theatre Company honored Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Scott Ellis and Black Theatre United at its Monday night gala in NYC, where Sutton Foster also performed.

Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen

Sutton Foster

STARZ #TakeTheLead Transparency Talk

The Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff gave opening remarks at the STARZ #TakeTheLead Transparency Talk, hosted in collaboration with the Motion Picture Association, on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The panel spotlighted the power of women taking the lead in entertainment and government, with panelists Patina Miller, Nicole Collier, Madalene Xuan-Trang Mielke and Congresswoman Hon. Stacey E. Plaskett.

Douglas Emhoff, with (from L to R) STARZ president of domestic Networks Alison Hoffman, STARZ president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, actress Patina Miller, STARZ president of original programming Kathryn Busby and senior executive vp and global general counsel for the Motion Picture Association Karyn Temple

Marque and Hector premiere

The premiere of Marque and Hector took place on Wednesday in NYC, benefitting GLAAD. Attendees included Joslyn DeFreece (co-creator, actor), Linus Ignatius (director, co-creator, editor, actor), Miss Peppermint (actor) and producers Valerie Laury, Jeffrey Weber, Chelsea Bryn Lockie and Shameek Bose.

Miss Peppermint, Linus Ignatius and Joslyn DeFreece

