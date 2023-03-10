Prosecutor: 2nd man charged with murder in death of Jersey City teacher

A second man has been charged with murder in the death of a Jersey City teacher found buried in a shallow grave in Kearny last month.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has filed additional charges against 26-year-old Leiner Miranda Lopez, including murder. Miranda Lopez remains on the loose, according to officials.

Miranda Lopez and 36-year-old Cesar Santana are accused of killing 33-year-old Luz Hernandez. Santana is the father of Hernandez’s children.

Officials say that Hernandez was reported missing from Jersey City on Feb. 6. Police conducted a welfare check the following day and found evidence leading to Santana being identified as a person of interest in the disappearance.

The prosecutor says that investigators found out that Santana and Miranda Lopez were pulled over by Kearny police officers on Feb. 5 – a day before Hernandez was reported missing. Because the car was unregistered, Kearny police officers impounded it.

Kearny police later contacted the Hudson County Homicide Unit and led investigators to the area where Santana and Miranda Lopez were pulled over. It was in that area where police found Hernandez’s body buried.

An autopsy revealed that Hernandez died from blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.

Anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of Miranda Lopez should contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip HERE .