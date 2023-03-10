Five great places for on-the-go breakfast in San Diego
If you’re scrambling in the morning and could use some energy, San Diego has plenty of on-the-go options that make breakfast over easy . This way, you can have a delicious start to your day without the mess and prep time.
🥚 Eggies
This is Breakfast Republic’s to-go counterpart, and it has four locations in San Diego. The menu features sandwiches, entrees, and breakfast jars, plus a selection of drinks. You can save even more time by ordering online or by getting your order delivered.
☕️ Spill the Beans
We’ll let you in on a secret , you can get more than coffee here. This shop has a big selection of bagels , which can be turned into sandwiches or paired with a fun flavored cream cheese of your choosing. You can find stores in the Gaslamp Quarter or Seaport Village , and Ocean Beach and Mission Valley locations are coming soon .
🥯 Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli
This deli has the perfect plant-based breakfast on lox — gluten-free options are available, too. You’ll can find stores in Rolando Village and Oceanside that offer a variety of bagel options, “schmears,” and meatless breakfast sandwiches.
🐝 Better Buzz
This local chain may be known for its specialty drinks , but don’t sleep on the breakfast menu . You can find options like sandwiches, avocado toast, and açaí bowls — though exact offerings may vary by location.
🌯 Rigoberto’s Taco Shop
Don’t be afraid to spice up your routine at this local Mexican chain with eight locations in San Diego County, some of which are open 24/7 . The breakfast menu offers burritos, omelets, and entrees that make getting a quick breakfast a wrap .
Pro tip : Order ahead online to save time or get your breakfast delivered.
