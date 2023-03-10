2023 St. Patrick's Day events in San Diego

If you’re in the St. Patrick’s Day
spirit, you’re in luck
. San Diego’s celebrations continue with a whole pot
of events
coming this weekend. ☘️
- Luck O’Loma | Friday, Mar. 17 | 12-10 p.m. | GoodBar | $10+ | A block party benefiting The Animal Pad.
- St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party | Friday, Mar. 17 + Saturday, Mar. 18 | 1-11 p.m. | Newport Avenue | $20+ | Live music , a beer garden, themed games, and a “guac off.”
- St. Patrick’s Day 2023 at Seaport Village | Friday, Mar. 17 | 3-7 p.m. | Seaport Village | Free | Food, drinks, a shamrock tunnel, leprechaun sightings, and more family-friendly fun
- ShamROCK: St. Paddy’s Day Music + Beer Festival | Friday, Mar. 17 | 4-11 p.m. | Gaslamp Quarter, 702 Market St. | $39+ | The annual tradition brings music, drinks, and games.
- LUCKY DOG! Saint Patrick’s Day Party | Friday, Mar. 17 | 9 a.m.-10 p.m. | The Dog Society| Free | Celebrate with tail-wagging competitions and happy hour.
