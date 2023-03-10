Open in App
Augusta, ME
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Man traveled 300 miles with latex mask and ammo in plot to kill businessman, feds say

By Julia Marnin,

4 days ago

A man wasn’t shy about his wish to kill another person for money in a message ultimately intercepted by law enforcement, federal prosecutors said.

Then, the opportunity was presented to Hyunkook Korsiak, 41, of Augusta, Maine — and he accepted it, according to prosecutors.

Korsiak agreed to travel over 300 miles from Maine to kill a New York City businessman in exchange for $50,000, officials said. He thought the opportunity came from a transnational criminal organization, but it was an FBI set-up, according to court documents.

To coordinate the murder of the businessman — who didn’t actually exist — Korsiak met with undercover FBI agents in January and February and asked for, and was provided with, a realistic, latex mask so he could “defeat facial recognition technology” and disguise himself, prosecutors said.

Korsiak was arrested by the FBI on March 8 when he traveled from Maine to Tarrytown, New York, with the rubber mask, two AR-15 rifles and two other guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a bulletproof vest and more in preparation for the murder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdsYq_0lEpwvlK00
The latex mask Korsiak requested, according to prosecutors. U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVxKM_0lEpwvlK00
One of the guns seized from Korsiak, according to prosecutors. U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York

Now he’s facing a murder-for-hire charge, according to prosecutors.

“(Korsiak) was willing to travel over three hundred miles in order to fulfill his depraved desire to be paid for taking another human’s life,” FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement.

When Korsiak’s attorney Raymond Gazer was asked if he’d like to comment on the matter, Gazer told McClatchy News in a statement that “we will allow the facts to play out in a court of law rather than the court of public opinion.”

The case comes after Korsiak was convicted in federal court in 2017 on a charge of theft from a licensed firearms dealer, prosecutors said.

The FBI’s investigation of Korsiak

Korsiak’s message expressing his desire to participate in a murder-for-hire plot was intercepted by the Bureau of Prisons and the FBI was alerted, prosecutors said.

The agency began investigating him in August, according to an amended complaint filed in court.

In December, an undercover FBI agent pretended to be a member of a transnational criminal organization and messaged Korsiak over Telegram about his desire to kill for money, the complaint says.

During a meet-up in January, Korsiak told the agent he wanted to work for his organization and carry out murders-for-hire, according to the complaint.

Then, the agent presented him with the fake opportunity that entailed a person coming to New York who “doesn’t leave breathing,” the complaint says.

“You just tell me where to go and what to do and you know I can make that happen,” Korsiak told the agent in agreeing with the plot for $50,000, according to the complaint.

Korsiak believed that his target, the (fake) businessman, would be staying at a hotel in Manhattan, one of New York City’s five boroughs, prosecutors said. He’s accused of planning to shoot the businessman from inside his car in the streets of Manhattan.

In addition to requesting the latex mask to hide his face, Korsiak also asked undercover agents for weapon silencers, according to prosecutors.

He’s also accused of planning to use a police uniform to help him escape law enforcement following the murder, prosecutors said.

If convicted on the murder-for-hire charge, Korsiak faces up to 10 years in prison, according to the release.

He’s also facing a charge of possession of a firearm following a felony conviction, prosecutors said. He could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison on that charge.

Husband tried hiring undercover agent to kill his wife and her new boyfriend, feds say

Supervisor had employee shot to death after exposing underpaid workers, feds say

Son had father killed at McDonald’s drive-thru to take over family business, feds say

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Miami prison nurse admits smuggling drugs to inmates, then accepting cash and Lamborghini
Miami, FL4 days ago
White supremacist who killed protester in Charlottesville could have his prison pocket money seized
Charlottesville, VA21 days ago
California teenager tricked into befriending undercover DEA agent is charged after selling him drugs
Oakland, CA28 days ago
This millionaire faked his own kidnapping and death — with the FBI’s help
San Diego, CA26 days ago
Police officer who placed cuffed woman in cruiser and hit by train pleads not guilty
Platteville, CO9 days ago
Orange County woman’s 6-month gambling spree at Wynn Las Vegas funded by $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NV24 days ago
A Florida mother and daughter bought a house, 2 cars with a dementia patient’s $542,000
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Black Farmers In Colorado Charged By Police After Reporting Their Racist Neighbors | TSR Investigates
Yoder, CO19 days ago
WATCH: Woman accused of dismembering murder victim attacks lawyer in court
Green Bay, WI28 days ago
The Package Killer Identified Over 30 Years After Killings
Silex, MO27 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Indicted! Racist Ex-University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Sophia Rosing Is Charged For Assaulting Black Student
Lexington, KY18 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger leaks 'huge issue' with 'potential to compromise' prosecution, lawyer warns
Moscow, ID18 days ago
Nurse caught stealing fentanyl from critical care patient’s IV bag in hospital, feds say
Pittsfield, MA21 days ago
15-year-old gets max sentence for killing teen on porch, trying to rob Commanders running back
Washington, DC6 days ago
South Florida pregnant inmate seeks release, saying unborn baby is innocent of crimes
Miami, FL21 days ago
Bodycam video shows 5 Utah police officers fatally shooting man who initially refused to show ID at traffic stop
Farmington, UT5 days ago
N.M. man sentenced for fatally strangling and then raping his fiancée after finding iPad selfies
Albuquerque, NM12 days ago
An Off-Duty Police Officer in Chicago Yells Out, ‘I’ll Kill You!’ Before Killing Man Who Grabbed Her Gun
Chicago, IL20 days ago
More than 4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Arizona investigation, DEA says
Tempe, AZ16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy