Open in App
Chandler, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Pick up household chemicals at Saturday's Chandler 'Swap Shop'

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDtqI_0lEpw3ch00

CHANDLER — Chandler residents are able to divert hazardous products from the landfill by dropping them off at the City's Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility.

Many of the items that are dropped off at this facility are new or partially used products.

To promote reuse, the city of Chandler is holding a "Swap Shop" event at the Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center, 955 E. Queen Creek Road, on Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Items that can be picked up, for free, include automotive fluids, pesticides, household cleaners, tiki torch oil, camping propane tanks, spray paint, varnishes and stains.

The quantity and type of items available for pickup vary greatly. All items are first-come, first-serve and cannot be reserved.

Customers are limited to 10 items and must complete a waiver form each visit before taking the items.  Items are available for free to Chandler residents that receive solid waste services or live in a Chandler multi-family unit.

Residents must bring a photo ID and a copy of a utility bill showing their current Chandler address.

Household hazardous waste will not be collected at this event. However, residents can call Solid Waste Customer Service at 480-782-3510 to make an appointment to drop off items.

We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chandler, AZ newsLocal Chandler, AZ
Fiesta Village breathing new life into West Mesa
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Chandler BBQ restaurant uses robotics to enhance customer experience
Chandler, AZ5 days ago
Chandler PD seize 2,500 fentanyl pills and 320 grams of meth in traffic stop
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local Restaurant Forced to Close by Landlord after 12 Years
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
Trucker Spots Mysterious Ghost-Like Figure On Arizona Highway
Payson, AZ14 hours ago
Famous Sandwich Chain Continues its Rapid Expansion in Phoenix With Another New Store Open
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
SWAT Standoff at Phoenix gas station turns deadly
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
Employee shot outside Wendy's restaurant in Mesa Tuesday afternoon
Mesa, AZ10 hours ago
Why Are Gas Prices Going Up in Phoenix?
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Driver slams into wall near Shamrock Farms in Phoenix; flooding intersection
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar happening March 11
San Tan Valley, AZ4 days ago
Body found in canal near 43rd and Peoria avenues
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
After abundant winter rain and snow, Arizona could see a wildflower 'superbloom'
Apache Junction, AZ4 days ago
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Indian School Road in West Valley
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Man dead after barricading himself in Phoenix QuikTrip store, setting fires
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Rent control in Arizona? Proposed laws to limit rent increases
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man dies after barricading himself inside north Phoenix Quiktrip
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Tiger rescued by Phoenix police thriving at Valley animal sanctuary
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Brawl Breaks Out Aboard Southwest Flight From Dallas to Phoenix
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Classic Burger Chain Opens New Location in Town
Glendale, AZ5 days ago
Running a red light in Arizona will cost you more than a fine
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
This is the Valley’s Most Expensive Home to Ever be Built
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Roosters and chickens taking over Phoenix neighborhood
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ5 days ago
Driver at large after two-vehicle crash into apartment building near Westgate
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
Driver detained, impairment suspected after crash near Tempe railroad tracks
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: March 10-12
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
How the fall of Silicon Valley Bank will impact hundreds of Arizonans
Tempe, AZ3 days ago
No arrests made following massive drug bust in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Tough Times Hit Phoenix-Based Grocery Chain, Leading to Closure of 11 Locations
Phoenix, AZ9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy