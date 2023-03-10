Michelle Yeoh’s Net Worth Kicks as Much Butt as She Does

The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star is finally get the recognition she deserves.

Michelle Yeoh’s net worth is significantly larger than her counterpart Evelyn’s in Everything Everywhere All at Once . The martial arts maven first came to the attention of western audiences as a Bond girl in 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies . However, she had already made a name for herself in the Hong Kong action film circuit.

The beautiful and talented actress is even an accomplished dancer. With so many skills and a powerhouse performance in one of the biggest movies of the year, we’re dying to know—just how much power is she packing in her bank account?

Here is everything you need to know about Michelle Yeoh’s net worth.

How did Michelle Yeoh become famous?

Michelle Yeoh has been conquering different worlds throughout her life . When she was a teenager, she initially pursued a career in dance. The Malaysian-born actress was even studying at the U.K.'s Royal Academy of Dance in London before a spinal injury forced her to put her ballet dreams to the side.

At the age of 20, Yeoh began conquering the beauty pageant circuit when she won the Miss Malaysia World contest and represented Malaysia at the 1983 Miss World pageant, though she did not win. However, she did land a TV commercial with Jackie Chan not long after, which earned the attention of an up-and-coming Hong Kong film production company, D&B Films. She was able to launch her acting career in Hong Kong martial arts films, in which she did most of her own stunts. She landed her first leading role with 1985’s Yes, Madam . However, she retired from acting not long after in 1987 when she married the head of D&B Group, billionaire Dickson Poon , at his insistence.

Following her divorce, Yeoh made her return to film with 1992’s Police Story 3: Super Cop once again alongside Jackie Chan, and quickly became one of the biggest names in the Hong Kong film industry once again. Her notoriety earned her attention in Hollywood and she was cast as Wai Lin in the 1997 Pierce Brosnan -starring James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies , which was many western audience members’ first introduction to Yeoh. When Ang Lee cast her in 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon , which became an international sensation, she further cemented her name as a worldwide star. Now, Yeoh is cast in Hollywood projects constantly and is a highly respected actress.

What is Michelle Yeoh's net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Michelle Yeoh’s net worth in 2023 is $40 million. She has earned this major bank account balance through her work as an actress, in both Hollywood and the Hong Kong action film world. However, it is likely her net worth will greatly increase due to the success and critical acclaim she has found with Everything Everywhere All at Once .

How many languages does Michelle Yeoh speak?

Michelle Yeoh was raised speaking Malay in Malaysia. She also knows English and she had a passive understanding of Ipoh Cantonese before fully learning to speak Cantonese fluently in order to work in Hong Kong action films. Though her iconic role in 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon required her to speak Mandarin, she actually does not speak the language and had to learn her lines phonetically.

How did Michelle Yeoh learn martial arts?

When Michelle Yeoh first began her career in Hong Kong action films, she actually had no martial arts training. However, her extensive training in dance, specifically ballet, meant that she had the bodily control, body awareness and flexibility to pick up the choreography necessary for the martial arts-heavy roles she began receiving. She trained on set, learning the moves, as well as in the gym alongside veteran martial arts actors like Dick Wei , and quickly was able to excel at her craft.

However, many of the macho stuntmen in the Hong Kong martial arts circuit doubted Yeoh’s ability. Yeoh has said , “They literally folded their arms, stood back and watched me. ‘This little thing wants to do all this?’ But I followed them move for move. I was in that gym 8:30 a.m. until sundown every day.”

In fact, when she was starring alongside Jackie Chan in the early ‘90s, according to Yeoh, Chan did not want her to do her own stunts. She commented on the rumor that Chan believed women belonged in the kitchen, saying , “He used to. Until I kicked his butt.”

She commented further , “I told him, ‘You’re a fine one to ask me to stop! You’re always doing them.’ He said, ‘That’s because when you do one, I have to go one better.’ The pressure was on him, poor dude.”

Why did Michelle Yeoh leave Discovery ?

Michelle Yeoh left her role on Star Trek : Discovery presumably to lead her own Star Trek show. The show would center around her character Emperor Philippa Georgiou’s work as part of the covert intelligence organization within the Federation, Section 31. The show has been in development since 2020, though it was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 2022, the series was still planned, with Paramount+ Original Scripted Series President Nicole Clemens commenting , “We are still in development on Section 31, so there will be more news on that soon.”

How much did Michelle Yeoh make for Everything Everywhere All at Once?

It is not public knowledge how much Michelle Yeoh was paid for her critically acclaimed performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once . The film had an estimated budget of $25 million.

For 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians it has been reported the cast members received between $500,000 to $2 million. We also know Yeoh was paid $70,000 per episode for her role in 2022’s The Witcher: Blood Origin , which came out to $420,000 for six episodes. As such, it is likely she was paid in the area of $1 million for Everything Everywhere All at Once , more or less.

