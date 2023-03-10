Cher and Boyfriend Share Passionate Kiss During Red Carpet Debut
By Sammi Burke,
4 days ago
The couple posed for photos ahead of the Versace fashion show in West Hollywood.
Cher and her younger beau, Alexander Edwards , stepped out in style for the Versace FW23 Show in West Hollywood yesterday, March 9, where they strutted their stuff on the red carpet amid bouts of shared laughter and even a sweet kiss.
The Cher Show star, 76, wore a shiny leather jacket reminiscent of a galaxy design with its purple-blue shading and silver rhinestones and studs bedazzled across it.
She wore a royal blue bodysuit beneath, with matching eyeshadow and blue streaks in her hair to pull the whole look together.
Meanwhile, Edwards, 37, wore all black, with gold snaps and buttons on his jacket.
The couple appeared to be having a blast together as they posed for photographers, Edwards' head tilted back in laughter as Cher's hand rested against his abdomen.
In another shot, she leaned in close to press a kiss against his cheek, appearing to do so amidst all of their giggles.
Finally, she went in for the big smooch, locking lips with the rapper before their time on the red carpet was up.
