Cher and Boyfriend Share Passionate Kiss During Red Carpet Debut

The couple posed for photos ahead of the Versace fashion show in West Hollywood.

Cher and her younger beau, Alexander Edwards , stepped out in style for the Versace FW23 Show in West Hollywood yesterday, March 9, where they strutted their stuff on the red carpet amid bouts of shared laughter and even a sweet kiss.

The Cher Show star, 76, wore a shiny leather jacket reminiscent of a galaxy design with its purple-blue shading and silver rhinestones and studs bedazzled across it.

She wore a royal blue bodysuit beneath, with matching eyeshadow and blue streaks in her hair to pull the whole look together.

Meanwhile, Edwards, 37, wore all black, with gold snaps and buttons on his jacket.

The couple appeared to be having a blast together as they posed for photographers, Edwards' head tilted back in laughter as Cher's hand rested against his abdomen.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: (L-R) Alexander Edwards and Cher attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic ) Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

In another shot, she leaned in close to press a kiss against his cheek, appearing to do so amidst all of their giggles.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Alexander A.E. Edwards and Cher at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show held at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Robert Smith/Getty Images

Finally, she went in for the big smooch, locking lips with the rapper before their time on the red carpet was up.

The unconventional couple was first spotted together in November of last year, sparking engagement rumors before the year was up. The couple has also garnered criticism over their 40-year age gap, which Cher was quick to shoot down .

US singer/actress Cher and rapper Alexander Edwards arrive for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) MICHAEL TRAN/Getty Images

Also in attendance at the Versace show were pregnant Rumer Willis and her mom, Demi Moore , who twinned in all-black ensembles for the big event as the two enjoyed a girls day out amid the rumors swirling about father and ex-husband Bruce Willis ' care .