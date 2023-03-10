'Scream 6' Trailer, Cast, Release Date and More

The subway is getting even scarier.

The Scream franchise will once again return to theaters with Scream 6 . This sequel actually marks one of the shortest waits between films in the series, with both Scream 4 and Scream (2022) coming out 11 years after the prior entry. Courteney Cox returns, along with the surviving cast members from the previous film and will apparently fight off a new Ghostface killer in New York City. Here's everything to know about the Scream 6 cast , release date , trailer and more.

Related: Courteney Cox on Returning to Scream Franchise

Is there going to be a 6th Scream ?

Scream 6 was officially announced in February 2022, less than a month after the release of Scream (2022). The upcoming sequel is set to be released on March 10, 2023.

Will Sidney be in Scream 6 ?

While Neve Campbell initially expressed interest in returning to the franchise for her sixth appearance as Sydney Prescott, the series' main character will not be returning for Scream 6 . Campbell explained the contract negotiations did not work out, according to Deadline . Specifically, Campbell didn't feel she was offered the pay that she deserved, explaining in a statement, "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream . I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you . You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Related: Every Scream Movie Ranked Worst to Best

What is Scream 6 called?

The upcoming sequel is titled Scream 6 . The title, however, is stylized with the six written in Roman numeral form, VI, and placed over half of the "m" in " Scream ."

What is Scream (2023) called?

The upcoming Scream sequel is titled Scream VI. There is some slight confusion in the series, as the fifth film in the franchise was titled " Scream ," which was the same name as the first film in the franchise.

Related: See the Original Scream Cast Then and Now

When is the Scream 6 release date?

Scream 6 is scheduled to be released on March 10, 2023. Series mainstays Courteney Cox and Roger L. Jackson will return as Gale Weathers and the voice of Ghostface, respectively.

Who is in the Scream 6 cast?

The Scream 6 cast includes:

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers in "Scream;" Cox will return as the reporter for "Scream 6." Paramount Pictures

Courteney Cox once again stars as Gale Weathers. Before officially signing on to the film, Cox told Entertainment Tonight , "I'll tell you [that] the script—it's a really good one."

Related: Courteney Cox's Best Roles

Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface

Ghostface in "Scream 6" Paramount Pictures

Roger L. Jackson once again returns as the voice of Ghostface. While the killer under the Ghostface mask changes from film to film, they all use the same voice changer, providing Jackson with a steady presence in the series.

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter in "Scream." She will reprise the role in "Scream 6." Paramount Pictures

Melissa Barrera returns as Sam Carpenter, the illegitimate daughter of Sam Loomis, the killer in the first film. When asked about the upcoming film, Barrera told Collider , "But with this one, [directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett] were like, 'We're going all out.' It's potentially a hundred times gorier.”

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter in "Scream 6" Paramount Pictures

Jenna Ortega also returns as Tara Carpenter, Sam's younger sister . At the Critics Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television, she said , "I’m so so excited about [ Scream 6 ] because there's a lot of good chase sequences." She also noted that there would be a lot of callbacks to previous films.

Related: Everything to Know About Wednesday Season 2

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed in "Scream 4." The character and star will return for "Scream 6." Paramount Pictures

Hayden Panettiere returns to the franchise as fan-favorite Kirby Reed. The actress previously played the character in Scream 4 , where she was seemingly killed off, but now we know she somehow survived her attack.

Related: Hayden Panettiere on Getting Healthy After Being Given 'Happy Pills' as a Teen

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin in "Scream" Paramount Pictures

Mason Gooding stars as Chad Meeks-Martin, Randy Meeks' nephew, as he did in Scream (2022).

Jasmine Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin in "Scream." She will reprise the role in "Scream 6." Paramount Pictures

Jasmin Savoy Brown plays Randy's niece and Chad's twin Mindy Meeks-Martin. She previously played the role in Scream (2022). Her character is the franchise's first LGBTQ "final girl."

Dermot Mulroney as Williams

Dermot Mulroney joins the franchise playing a police officer named Williams. While not much information is known about the character, it's possible he will fill in for David Arquette's Dewey, who was killed in the previous film.

Other confirmed members of the Scream 6 cast include Samara Weaving , Tony Revolori , Josh Segarra , Liana Liberato , Devyn Nekoda , Henry Czerny and Jack Champion .

Related: Watch Ghostface Follow Courteney Cox Home

Is there a Scream 6 trailer?

The first teaser trailer for Scream 6 debuted on Dec. 14, 2022. The short clip shows some of the main characters encountering Ghostface on a New York City subway on what appears to be Halloween night.

A full trailer dropped on Jan. 19, 2023. In it, we see Sam and Tara Carpenter on the run from Ghostface in New York City, as well as Ghostface wielding a gun and stalking his prior targets, including Gale, as they try setting a trap for him.

Will Scream 6 be on streaming?

Scream 6 will release in theaters on March 10, 2023. Since it is a Paramount release, it will likely be available to stream on Paramount+ sometime after it finishes its theatrical run.

Next, check out 50 iconic quotes from Scream .