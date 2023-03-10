Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WIBC

Indiana Police Crack Down on Dangerous Street Racing and Spinning Trends

By Jaden Arnold,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ai5eL_0lEpswmt00

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Street racing, street takeovers, and spinning have become dangerous trends in Indianapolis. However, the Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are working together to combat them. Their efforts have resulted in over 40 arrests and the recovery of more than 80 stolen vehicles in the past year alone.

On March 4th, investigators received information about a potential spinning event involving over 100 cars and immediately took action. Three locations in the Indianapolis area were targeted, resulting in nine arrests. The police are pursuing leads on others who were involved in the illegal activity.

Spinning is a dangerous maneuver where drivers perform doughnut-like spins in public areas, often involving multiple vehicles to block roads or parking lots. Bystanders put themselves in harm’s way to record or touch the spinning cars, and the events are frequently held without proper permits or permission from property owners. The cars involved often engage in illegal racing on the streets after the event.

The Indiana State Police recognizes the existence of legal and permitted spinning events in Indianapolis, but the events targeted in their operations are not among them. During the March 4th operation, one private parking lot near 34th and Lafayette Road was heavily damaged despite the owner not granting permission for the event. The owner had recently spent over $60,000 to resurface and paint the parking lot.

Lieutenant Jeff Hearon, the Indiana State Police Area Five Investigations Commander, stated that the Indiana State Police will continue to commit necessary resources to target these illegal and dangerous events. Legitimate car clubs, concerned citizens, and community members have played a vital role in assisting detectives with these investigations. The police are committed to holding those who engage in reckless behavior accountable for their actions.

The post Indiana Police Crack Down on Dangerous Street Racing and Spinning Trends appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Indiana teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 Indy residents
Fort Wayne, IN13 hours ago
56lbs of marijuana flown into Indianapolis airport in 9-day span
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago
IMPD makes 5 arrests, finds illegal guns
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carmel traffic stop results in chase
Carmel, IN1 day ago
Carmel traffic stop ends with pursuit, crash north of Westfield
Carmel, IN20 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Castleton Square Mall shooting
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
Honda Moving Accord Production to Indiana
Greensburg, IN13 hours ago
Indiana Man Dead After Being Shot by Police
Jeffersonville, IN1 day ago
Woman accused of firing shots outside restaurant on northeast side of Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
Police make arrest after broad daylight home invasion in Brownsburg
Brownsburg, IN12 hours ago
Police: No law broken when Columbus man shot dog on his property
Columbus, IN1 day ago
Indiana bus driver arrested for assaulting, choking middle school student on the bus
Indianapolis, IN14 hours ago
Stolen car chase with Lawrence PD leads to multiple crashes
Lawrence, IN19 hours ago
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Outside Greenwood Ale Emporium
Greenwood, IN1 day ago
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of Lucas Oil Stadium worker
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
IMPD: Five Teenagers Arrested, Several Guns & Attachments Found
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
State police bust illegal street racing, street takeover gathering in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Woman caught with over 70 stolen credit cards, government IDs sentenced to 1.5 years
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
3 charged after large amounts of marijuana found at Indy airport
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Cause of death released for Ohio baby who was abducted with twin brother
Columbus, OH2 days ago
JNET busts two for fentanyl distribution
Columbus, IN1 day ago
Road Rage Shooting on I-65 Leads to Arrest
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Adult-Only Easter Egg Hunt Coming to Indiana
Thorntown, IN1 day ago
Neighbors say short term rental is to blame for weekend gunfire
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Two Arrested For Brawl Over Paternity Suit In Marion County Courtroom
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Police: Three Shootings Within An Hour Across Indianapolis on Thursday
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Fort Wayne fugitive believed to be in Marion County area
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Police: Argument led to east side shooting that injured 2 people
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy