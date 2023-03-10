Open in App
May need paid subscription
Odessa American

Basin rig count down six as prices slip

By Odessa American,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQSoB_0lEpr05900

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down six this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 343 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 316 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down three from last week at 746 rigs. A year ago, 663 rigs were active. The count shows that 590 rigs sought oil, down two from the previous week, and 153 explored for natural gas, down one from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $73.16 per barrel, down $3.00 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $76.68 per barrel, down $3.00 from the previous week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ12 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Discover Odessa, Visit Midland teaming up for bus tour
Odessa, TX13 hours ago
GOOD NEWS: SRSU ranked as top school for online master’s degree in Homeland Security, Criminal Justice
Alpine, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy