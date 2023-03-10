Open in App
Hartwick, NY
News Channel 34

Hartwick man to serve 20 years for sexually abusing child

By Pat Giblin,

4 days ago

DELHI, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Hartwick man will spend two decades in New York State prison for sexually abusing an 8-year-old child.

On March 6th, 41-year-old Joshua Condon appeared in Delaware County Court to be sentenced on his conviction of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a Violent Felony.

Judge Michael Getman imposed an agreed upon sentence of 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

The court also issued a full order of protection, which will remain in effect until the child’s 18th birthday.

Getman will have to pay over $1,400 in fines and will be required to register as a sex offender before he is released from prison.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith said, “This sentence will hold the defendant accountable for his actions in abusing an innocent child.  I commend the New York State Police for their thorough investigation of this case, which enabled us to secure a conviction and lengthy state prison sentence.  My office will continue to partner with law enforcement to ensure that defendants are held accountable for their actions.”

