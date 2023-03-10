Tiger Woods says he put Erica Herman up in a luxury hotel and gave her money for new place to live after they broke up: court documents

Tiger Woods and his then-girlfriend Erica Herman are pictured at the US Open. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, filed a lawsuit over being kicked out of his house.

Herman sued the trust that owns the home, and Woods is asking the court to add him as a defendant.

He said he offered her money and put her up in a hotel after they broke up.

Tiger Woods says he went out of his way to put his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman up in a "luxury resort" after the pair broke up last year and "provided funds she could apply towards a new residence," according to a new court filing.

Shortly after the pair broke up in October, Herman sued the trust that owns the home they lived in together. She has said in court filings that she was kicked out of the home without notice, violating an oral agreement she had to live in the home rent-free.

Woods argues she was there as a guest and that he doesn't owe her anymore.

In a court filing on Wednesday, Woods' lawyers said the golfer and his two children are the only potential beneficiaries of the trust that owns the home, and the only people with a right to live there.

Woods is trying to join a lawsuit that Herman filed against the trust. He argues she only sued the trust, which owns a portion of his Jupiter Island, Florida, home, in order to get around an arbitration clause in a non-disclosure agreement.

His lawyers filed a motion to intervene on Wednesday, arguing that he should be a defendant in the case.

"The disputes raised by Ms. Herman in the lawsuit against the trust are, in fact, disputes between Ms. Herman and Mr. Woods," Woods' lawyers wrote.

Representatives for Woods and Herman did not immediately return Insider's requests for comment on Friday.

Herman filed her lawsuit against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust for $30 million in damages shortly after Woods broke up with her in October, but the lawsuit wasn't reported on until this week.

Herman, who also worked as a manager of Woods' restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, said that she was forced to move out of Woods' home through "trickery."

Herman said she was told to pack her bags for a short vacation, but when she left the home, she was notified that she had been locked out of the residence where she had lived with Woods for the previous six years.

Herman said the defendants "attempted to justify their illegal conduct by paying for a hotel room and certain expenses for a short period of time."

She claims in the suit that by kicking her out of the home, the trust violated an oral agreement that allowed her to live rent-free at the home, in exchange for her performing "valuable services." While Herman doesn't detail what those valuable services entailed, she said she held up her end of the bargain.

"The duties that were performed by, and expected of, Plaintiff were extensive and of an extraordinary nature in light of the overall circumstances and environment in which she lived," the lawsuit reads.

Herman alleges she had five years left on that tenancy when she was kicked out of the home.

In a separate lawsuit filed Monday, Herman asked a judge to void her NDA with Woods . Herman argues that the NDA is unenforceable based on the federal Speak Out Act, which dissolves such agreements in situations where sexual harassment or sexual assault has occurred. However, Herman's filing does not go into detail on any specific allegations of misconduct.