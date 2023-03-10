LCSO: Areas to avoid due to severe weather, hazardous road conditions

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is encouraging the local community to avoid several areas in the eastern part of Leon County impacted by severe weather and hazardous road conditions.

Avoid the areas listed below:



Miccosukee Road/Argyle Lane

Wadesboro Road/Baum Road

Crump Road/Miccosukee Road

Crump Road/Rifle Ave.

Buck Lake Road/Baum Road

Roberts Road/Pickwick Road

LCSO says traffic is also impacted at the railroad crossing at Chaires Cross Rd and Capitola Rd, encouraging nearby residents to avoid the area until further notice.

