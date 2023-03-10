Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

New-look Rangers put revamped approach up against Sabres

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgrBJ_0lEppMLS00

After four days in between games, the New York Rangers saw their new power-play alignment produce the desired results even if some other aspects of their game were not as sharp.

The Rangers hope to merge their effective power play with more of a complete showing Saturday night when they visit the slumping Buffalo Sabres.

New York is 3-5-1 since Feb. 18 and five points ahead of the New York Islanders in the race to earn a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers dropped the first two games of Patrick Kane’s tenure with the team before earning a 4-3 victory at Montreal on Thursday.

“We’re up and down all night, we just kept battling back and, fortunately for us, at the end of the day we got two points,” New York coach Gerard Gallant said. “Didn’t play a perfect game but we created some good offense and some key guys scored for us tonight.”

Kane produced his first two points with the Rangers, getting a power-play goal and an assist before Mika Zibanejad scored the game-winner in the second round of the shootout.

Kane scored on a night when the Rangers went 2-for-4 on the power play while the former Chicago Blackhawks star played on a power-play until featuring Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere and Adam Fox.

New York’s other man-advantage lineup saw Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, Vladimir Tarasenko, Filip Chytil and Jacob Trouba. The new power-play units were installed by Gallant after the Rangers were 5-for-27 (18.5 percent) in their previous eight games before getting two consecutive practice days ahead of their visit to Montreal.

“Right now, it’s a much better feeling,” Panarin said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a shootout or not, two points are two points, so we just take it and keep going.”

The Rangers played a fifth straight game without defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who could be out again with the upper-body injury sustained on a hard hit by Washington’s T.J. Oshie on Feb. 25

Buffalo is six points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild-card spot. Since winning five straight from Jan. 19-26, the Sabres are 6-9-1 including 1-4-1 since Feb. 28.

During their past five losses, the Sabres have been outscored 28-12.

After consecutive 3-2 losses to the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders this week, Buffalo’s defense allowed 49 shots on goal (one shy of a season-high) in a nightmarish 10-4 home loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday night that marked the first time it allowed 10 goals since Nov. 2, 2005, against the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres allowed four goals in a span of 3:03 midway through the third after Jeff Skinner scored to get them within 5-3. Skinner’s goal occurred after Buffalo allowed 18 shots in the second period.

“We did not have it and it was pretty evident right from the beginning,” Buffalo captain Kyle Okposo said. “We just seemed a little bit lifeless, a little tired. It’s just tough to play this time of the year when you’re not feeling your best and we just have to find a way to get that energy back and understand the position that we’re in.”

The Rangers have won the past five meetings with the Sabres and are 9-0-1 in their past 10 encounters with Buffalo.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Mika Zibanejad’s early goals guide Rangers past Caps
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Third woman dies in GloRilla concert stampede in Rochester
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lightning end road skid with solid win over Devils
Newark, NJ6 hours ago
Canadiens claim wild 6-4 win over Penguins
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
Hurricanes top Jets, slide into division lead
Raleigh, NC6 hours ago
Second-period surge sends Kings past Islanders
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL18 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH26 days ago
NFL Rumors: Bucs Could Replace Tom Brady With This Veteran
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ12 hours ago
There's Growing Talk Of Another Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
‘Multiple teams believe’ Minnesota Vikings have held trade discussions surrounding Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NBA insider believes Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies season could be over
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NBA roundup: Bucks defeat Suns to clinch playoff spot
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago
Wild shoot for history in battle vs. Blues
Saint Louis, MO7 hours ago
Blackhawks stun Bruins behind Taylor Raddysh’s hat trick
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Powers move: Ravens offensive guard to sign $52.5M deal with Broncos
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Knights ward off Flyers behind Ivan Barbashev
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Buck Showalter gives an update on Starling Marte
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Celtics look to break out of slump vs. Wolves
Boston, MA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy