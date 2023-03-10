Open in App
Surprise, AZ
Surprise Independent

Highland Prep welcomes Valley to STEM fair

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vG6sO_0lEpp2mB00

Highland Prep will be hosting a STEM Fair event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in the fabrication laboratory at the school, 15600 W. Hearn Road, Surprise.

The fair will be a chance for science, technology, engineering and math students to show how they have applied their knowledge to real-world projects. Chief Science Officer and Highland Prep student Makayla Harmon-McIntosh is hosting the event, which is open to the public.

This STEM fair will be sponsored by Highland Prep Academies and Randstad Sourceright. The event will be open to the public so all can view participants projects.

There will be cash prizes as well as a certificate of excellence for three project winners. Participants projects can be related to engineering, science, mathematics, robotics, biomedical, environmental, drones, physics, entrepreneurship, and anything else that may be related to STEM.

Students who wish to participate or learn more can visit this site.

