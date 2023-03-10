Open in App
Chicago, IL
Sportsnaut

Former F1 champ Jenson Button to race 3 NASCAR events

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

Former F1 champion Jenson Button will come out of retirement this year to give three NASCAR road courses a spin.

Button, who won the 2009 F1 title, will drive for Rick Ware Racing, with an eye on road courses in Austin, Texas, Chicago and Indianapolis. The first of the trio is the March 26 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

The 43-year-old also plans to race at the inaugural Grant Park 220 on a brand new downtown Chicago street course July 2. The final of the three is the Aug. 13 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway course.

The England native retired from F1 racing following the 2017 season after competing in the Monaco Grand Prix. He did race on the Japanese Super GT Series, where he won the 2018 championship in the GT500 class, and also has participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans since retiring.

–Field Level Media

