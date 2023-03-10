Open in App
Alabama State
Sportsnaut

St. John's fires Mike Anderson

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzLgr_0lEpomCz00

Head coach Mike Anderson was fired by St. John’s on Friday, ending his four-year run with the Red Storm.

“After fully evaluating the men’s basketball program, our University has decided a change is needed in both the leadership and direction of St. John’s Basketball,” athletics director Mike Cragg said in a statement. “We wish Coach Mike Anderson and his family the best in their future.”

St. John’s was 18-15 this season (7-3 Big East) and is reportedly interested in Iona head coach Rick Pitino.

Pitino, 70, is reportedly also a target of Georgetown. Head coach Patrick Ewing was fired after six seasons with the Hoyas.

Anderson signed a six-year contract extension in 2021 and has four seasons remaining on the deal.

Anderson, 63, was 68-56 at St. John’s and 438-257 overall as a head coach at St. John’s, UAB, Missouri and Arkansas.

–Field Level Media

