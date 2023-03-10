Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Reports: Dolphins picking up QB Tua Tagovailoa’s 2024 option for $23.2M

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jP79D_0lEpolKG00

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23.2 million will be picked up by the Miami Dolphins ahead of the team’s May deadline, according to multiple media reports.

The Dolphins informed Tagovailoa of their decision as the clock ticks toward the start of 2023 free agency on March 15.

Tagovailoa’s 2022 season ended on Christmas Eve after his second documented concussion of the season. He was also out Sept. 30-Oct. 22 following a head injury at Cincinnati that caused the NFL to revise the league concussion protocol.

Miami used the fifth pick in the 2020 draft to select Tagovailoa.

“You know like any other player, you factor in every variable,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “I think one thing that when you’re talking about those type of decisions, I think it’s important to recognize that we have a congruence of interest by the Dolphins and the player Tua — both parties really want him to play at a very high level for the Miami Dolphins.”

The deadline for fifth-year team options is May 1, one week after the 2023 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa turned 25 on March 2, and came into the 2020 NFL Draft with questions about durability because of hip and ankle surgeries during his three seasons at Alabama.

In 2022, his first season with McDaniel, Tagovailoa posted career bests in nearly every category and was 8-5 as a starter. He had 3,548 passing yards, averaged 13.7 yards per completion with 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a passer rating of 105.5.

Tagovailoa said he’s taking martial arts classes with the goal of learning how to absorb a fall with his body.

“You factor in everything as best you can,” McDaniel said. “But you know that’s a part of this game that we’re all involved in, there are some unknowns and … you make the best decision for the organization.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers latest demands from the New York Jets are comedic
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ12 hours ago
‘Multiple teams believe’ Minnesota Vikings have held trade discussions surrounding Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce makes announcement for 2023 season
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles re-sign star cornerback in NFL free agency
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts could be set to move on from three-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Denver Broncos hand out over $109 million to pair of top linemen in NFL free agency
Denver, CO1 day ago
Lamar Jackson says Baltimore Ravens low-balled him, offers exact contract details
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago
Top free agent Allen Lazard lands with the New York Jets
Green Bay, WI11 hours ago
NBA insider believes Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies season could be over
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles add possible Miles Sanders replacement with Rashaad Penny signing
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Carolina Panthers reportedly leaning towards surprise selection with No. 1 pick in NFL Draft
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Powers move: Ravens offensive guard to sign $52.5M deal with Broncos
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs could trade for top NFL left tackle Laremy Tunsil
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers make splash, sign one of the top NFL free agents
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Explaining the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to break the bank for kicker Matt Gay
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens cut 6-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell: 4 logical landing spots in free agency
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant enters counseling program with no NBA return in sight
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Cleveland Browns clear nearly $36 million in cap space: 4 ideal big-name targets in free agency
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes’ phone is apparently ‘blowing up’ from NFL free-agents
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Reports: Falcons outbid Commanders for QB Taylor Heinicke
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
Reports: Colts release former NFL MVP Matt Ryan
Indianapolis, IN9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy