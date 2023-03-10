Ultimate mom Kris Jenner takes center stage in Meghan Trainor's 'Mother' music video

Kris Jenner stars in Meghan Trainor's new music video for track "Mother." E! Entertainment/NBC, E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Is there a more iconic celebrity mom than Kris Jenner ? We don't think so, and Meghan Trainor seems to be on the same page.

In her new music video for "Mother," released Friday, Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family , takes center stage in a white gown with puff sleeves and platinum blonde hair.

The video bounces between Jenner, 67, and Trainor, 29, and arrives as Trainor is pregnant with her second child.

The pair of moms shared a clip from the video on Instagram in a joint post captioned "I AM YOUR MOTHER," with a heart emoji.

Followers, including Jenner's own daughters, shared their love for the collaboration in the comments – Khloé Kardashian even made a callout to Trainor suggesting they become siblings.

"Stop it I’m ... screaming! I am ... screaming! Oh my god thank God," Khloé Kardashian commented. "This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters."

Kourtney Kardashian weighed in, too. "THAT IS MY MOTHER 🔥" she commented.

Trainor's son, Riley Sabara, is a bit too young to comment on Instagram at age 2. But, the toddler has been featured in videos to the tune of "Mother" on Trainor's Instagram with the singer and his father, actor Daryl Sabara.

'It's hard': Kim Kardashian talks co-parenting with Ye, breaks down in tears

Name reveal: Kylie Jenner shows off her and Travis Scott's cute son

Trainor pregnant with baby no. 2

In January, Trainor revealed on the "Today" show that she's pregnant with her second childand recalled speaking about her pregnancy with her son, Riley.

"We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours – it's in mama's belly!'" Trainor said on "Today."

The singer recalled telling "Today" host Hoda Kotb when she was 19 that Trainor "will have the most babies in the world," so she thought it was fitting to do the reveal on the show. "It finally happened, and we’re so excited."

Trainor also discussed her expanding family with People . "What a blessing," she told the magazine. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it."

She added: "This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there – I want four kids!"

'Round two here we go': Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed share they're expecting second child

Mother's Day: How Meghan Trainor celebrates

Trainor's book 'Dear Future Mama' comes out next month

Trainor's first book, "Dear Future Mama," is set to be released next month. In it, Trainor shares "everything about my grossness and all my truths" in a book detailing her experience with pregnancy and commentary from experts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ultimate mom Kris Jenner takes center stage in Meghan Trainor's 'Mother' music video