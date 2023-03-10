Open in App
Portsmouth, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian-Pilot

Former Portsmouth police officer accused of failing to help dying suspect charged with manslaughter

By Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpQrA_0lEplvnf00
Lorri Flythe talks about her son, Willie Rogers Marable III, on May 14, 2018, outside her Portsmouth home. Marable was fatally shot by Portsmouth police late Sunday night, May 13. Police said they were responding to a call for a "possible armed home invasion." Flythe said her family has questions about what led to her son's death. Margaret Matray/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

When two Portsmouth police officers arrived on the scene of a reported armed robbery in May 2018, they found one suspect sitting near a curb, according to prosecutors.

Willie Marable III had been shot multiple times. The officers could see blood coming from his hand and forearm, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Haille Hogfeldt told a judge during a hearing Friday in Portsmouth Circuit Court. Despite his injuries, Marable was told to lie face down and was handcuffed, Hogfeldt said.

When one officer asked what they should do about the man’s wounds, fellow officer Vincent McClean replied, “So long as he’s breathing, he’s good,” Hogfeldt said.

Marable, 28, lay on the ground shaking, bleeding and unable to answer questions before he was eventually taken to a hospital — where he died, Hogfeldt said. In addition to the wounds to his hand and arm, doctors discovered Marable also had been shot in the back, the prosecutor said.

McClean, 55, who retired from the Portsmouth Police Department in 2020, was indicted last week by a grand jury on a single charge of voluntary manslaughter. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. McClean was arrested the next day and ordered held without bond.

On Friday, retired Fairfax County Judge Charles Maxfield granted McClean a $25,000 secured bond over prosecutors’ objections. Maxfield, who was asked to preside over the case after all the Portsmouth Circuit Court judges recused themselves, said there was no evidence McClean was a danger to himself or others, or was a flight risk.

Defense attorney Michael Massie told the judge his client has long ties to the community, no criminal history and no substance abuse or mental health problems.

He’s been working at Newport News Shipyard since retiring from the police force. Even if all the evidence alleged by prosecutors were true, there’s no evidence McClean did anything intentional to cause Marable’s death, the defense lawyer said.

The incident happened May 13, 2018, at an apartment complex on Navajo Trail. While Portsmouth police reported at the time that arriving officers had been confronted by two armed suspects who failed to surrender as ordered, Hogfeldt told a different story Friday.

The prosecutor said McClean and a partner were the first to locate Marable at the scene. She also said Marable was already wounded, in a sitting position near the curb, and complied with the officers’ commands. McClean had equipment in his patrol car he could have used to render aid to Marable but did nothing, she said.

“He showed deliberate indifference to his life,” the prosecutor said.

An expert told prosecutors if lifesaving efforts had been made sooner, there’s a chance Marable could have survived, Hogfeldt said. She didn’t identify the expert.

No one was ever charged with shooting Marable. Hogfeldt didn’t say anything in court about who’s believed to have shot him and a spokeswoman for the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office didn’t respond to a request for more information.

Marable’s girlfriend was the other suspect arrested during the May 2018 incident. She was charged with attempted armed robbery and illegal use of a firearm but prosecutors later withdrew the charges.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portsmouth, VA newsLocal Portsmouth, VA
5 charged after drug bust on Woodstock Street in Portsmouth, police say
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
5 arrested, charged with possession of cocaine after search warrant
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Portsmouth Police investigate Portsmouth Blvd. shooting
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Williamsburg daycare worker fired, facing charges for hitting 5-year-old: Police
Williamsburg, VA4 hours ago
11-year-old charged in Norfolk shooting that left teen hospitalized
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Off-Duty Norfolk Police Officer Kills Man After Argument, Family Alleges Corruption and Cover Up
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Student to be charged after bringing gun to Granby High School: Official
Norfolk, VA9 hours ago
Former Virginia Beach school bus driver pleads guilty to driving under the influence
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
A look at New Virginia Majority's call tower petition for Norfolk, as officers arrest 11-year-old in Young Terrace-area shooting
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Man injured following overnight shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk sends 2 to hospital
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Former Virginia officer charged in fatal 2018 shooting granted bond
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Man wounded in Elizabeth City shooting
Elizabeth City, NC1 day ago
Officer hurt after police chase crosses city lines
Suffolk, VA8 hours ago
11-year-old faces charges after shooting 17-year-old in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Man injured following overnight shooting on Bell St in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City, NC1 day ago
11-year-old taken into custody after shooting critically injures 17-year-old in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Hampton Roads law enforcement continue to crackdown on marijuana pop-up shops
Norfolk, VA10 hours ago
The Battle for Justice in Norfolk: Amina Matheny-Willard Takes on the White Power Structure in the City
Norfolk, VA9 hours ago
Search for new Norfolk police chief down to 3 finalists, residents invited to offer feedback
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Police investigate shooting on Nicholson St. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
A look at Va. weed laws after 41 detained at Portsmouth 'pop-up' shop
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Suspect in deadly Hardee’s shooting denied bond
Newport News, VA4 days ago
Juvenile shot on Hedgerow Lane in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Portsmouth neighborhood terrorized by frequent shootings, records show
Portsmouth, VA5 days ago
Teacher shot by student awarded ‘Hero’ grant
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Family searching for answers, justice in killing of Hampton man
Hampton, VA4 days ago
Portsmouth Police seize drugs, firearms in High Street pot shop bust
Portsmouth, VA5 days ago
Off-duty officer catches ‘intoxicated’ cupcake thief at Waterside District
Norfolk, VA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy