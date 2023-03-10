Social Security update: Direct payment worth up to $4,555 to be sent to millions in five days

T here are five days until the second round of the Social Security Administration's March retirement payments, worth up to $4,555, is sent to beneficiaries who were born between the 11th and 20th of a month.

The disbursement, which will be released on March 15, is the second of three rounds of payments this month. Each payment corresponds with the 10-day block of the month a person was born in. The first round of payments was for people born between the 1st and 10th of a month, and it went out to recipients on Wednesday, according to the SSA's schedule.

The third and last round of disbursements will occur one week later, on March 22, for people born between the 21st and 31st.

The amount of money recipients get from the payment depends on their retirement age. The highest payment of up to $4,555 each month goes to people who retired at 70. Recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,627, and anyone who retired at 62 gets up to $2,572, according to the SSA.

Retirement payments from Social Security differ from other payments distributed by the agency, such as disability insurance or Supplemental Security Income .

Discussions on Social Security have been ongoing in Congress for years. A pair of bipartisan senators have been looking at raising the age of retirement to 70. The amount of money retirees receive in Social Security is subject to change, and it could decrease if Congress does not reach an agreement on how the program will be funded in the future.

The current retirement age is 67, but workers can take early retirement at 62 or delay retirement until they are 70.