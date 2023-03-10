Open in App
Sheboygan, WI
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Wisconsin weathers snow, power outages after winter storm

4 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A winter storm dumped snow in central Wisconsin and left tens of thousands without power, officials said Friday.

The National Weather Service reported 13.2 inches (33.5 centimeters) of snow in Sheboygan along Lake Michigan on Friday, while We Energies reported over 46,000 customers were without service, mostly in Milwaukee County.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash Thursday night on snow-covered and slippery Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin’s Lucas Township, police said.

The trooper was outside his patrol car and standing next to a pickup on the freeway’s shoulder around 10 p.m. Thursday when a passing car hit him and the pickup, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Wisconsin man charged in Gov. Whitmer plot to change plea
Wisconsin Dells, WI10 hours ago
Green Bay hires Wyoming assistant Sundance Wicks as coach
Green Bay, WI6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lawmakers fear spill on Keystone system in southern Kansas
Wichita, KS11 hours ago
Much of Florida Keys loses water pressure after main break
Islamorada, FL2 days ago
Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas
Van Buren, AR14 hours ago
Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned
Del Rio, TX45 minutes ago
Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right
Bridgeport, CT16 hours ago
Sheriff: Missing Texas girl found locked in NC outbuilding
Lexington, NC1 day ago
Prison escapee in southwestern Arizona now back in custody
San Luis, AZ14 hours ago
Minnesota Senate majority leader announces she has cancer
Minneapolis, MN6 hours ago
Arkansas school district considers 4-day school week
Lincoln, AR2 days ago
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
Amarillo, TX51 minutes ago
Bucks clinch playoff spot, top Suns 116-104 for 50th win
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy