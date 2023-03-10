Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KHON2

Kamehameha graduates make history for Texas Beach Volleyball

By Christian Shimabuku,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2U9A_0lEpl2mJ00

It was a historic Aloha Friday in Waikiki as the University of Texas hit the sand in the programâ€™s first ever NCAA Beach Volleyball match.

The Longhorns were swept by the No. 9 University of Hawaii at Queenâ€™s Beach 5-0 but the defeat for the burnt orange was a milestone homecoming for Oahuâ€™s Keonilei Akana and Devin Kahahawai.

â€œYeah, itâ€™s been very special,â€� Akana told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. â€œI think once we all landed back on island, I think everyone was super excited and even seeing our family back at the airport, too. I think everyone just kind of got a little hint of what our culture is like, so itâ€™s been awesome being back home and then being able to play Hawaii, too, that was great.â€�

The Kamehameha graduates were paired together in a 21-14, 21-14 loss to Riley Wagoner and Kylin Koler.

â€œIt was it was definitely a fun reunion,â€� said Kahahawai. â€œI mean, to be back with my buddy two years later, itâ€™s fun and our families were side by side and itâ€™s like old times. So, it was great to be back together in Hawaii is awesome.â€�

Both players were part of the UTâ€™s national championship indoor season in 2022 and will be back in the gym in the fall. This experience provides a chance for a handful that are on the indoor team to bond and continue to share their experiences in hopes of defending their title while building the Texas beach program.

â€œItâ€™s a great chance for us to grow as a team and continue to gel,â€� said Akana.

Heineken Queenâ€™s Cup remaining schedule (Queenâ€™s Beach, all times local)

Saturday

Texas vs. Nebraskaâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.9 a.m.

Texas vs. Calâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦..12:45 p.m.

Sunday

Texas vs. Washingtonâ€¦â€¦â€¦9:15 a.m.

The Longhorns will stay in Hawaii following the Heineken Queenâ€™s Cup to play Hawaii on campus at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m.

As for UH, the Rainbow Wahine closed out Friday with a 5-0 sweep over Nebraska on Friday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
UH beach volleyball wins Heineken Queen’s Cup
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hawaii softball closes nonconference play with win
Honolulu, HI4 hours ago
Hawaii baseball drops series finale to UConn
Honolulu, HI22 hours ago
Rare display of Hawaii crystals, gems in spring showcase
Honolulu, HI4 hours ago
Rainbow Wahine headed to March Madness as big west champs
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Hawaii softball edged by Iowa State in extras
Ames, IA2 days ago
Hawaii retains No. 1 ranking despite loss; Mouchlias named Big West Player of the Week
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Kahuku’s Tolu Smith and Mississippi State eliminated in NCAA Tournament
Kahuku, HI2 hours ago
LIST: How to celebrate National Pi Day in Hawaii
Honolulu, HI11 hours ago
‘The guy was a legend’ : Loved ones gathered to honor legendary Hawaii broadcaster Jim Leahey
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Cal-Hawaii Match Canceled
Berkeley, CA2 days ago
Hawaii softball splits Rainbow Wahine Classic doubleheader
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Hawaii beach volleyball wins ninth straight
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Hawaii softball edges Fordham
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Hawaii baseball falls to UConn
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball takes down No. 2 UCLA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Hawaii women’s basketball to face LSU in NCAA Tournament
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Shidler alumna and her ‘inspirational’ father behind success of L&L Hawaiian Barbeque
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Food 2Go: Aloha Beef Chips
Waipahu, HI9 hours ago
No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball shocked by No. 3 Penn State
State College, PA3 days ago
Honolulu rail interim opening this summer
Honolulu, HI3 hours ago
Hawaii baseball takes series opener over UConn
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Engel and Volkers Assist Hawaii Residents With Kuilei Place Applications
Honolulu, HI5 hours ago
Huge surf exposes rare petroglyphs on Oahu’s North Shore
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Key-Annah Campbell-Pua tosses another gem for Hawaii softball in win over Niagara
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
Hawaii women’s basketball advances to Big West finals
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
Hawaii women’s basketball prevails over UC Santa Barbara in Big West championship game, NCAA Tournament bound for second straight year
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
68M Americans expected to bet $15.5B in March Madness
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Iolani Palace offers free day for Hawaii residents
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Former Hawaii receiver Ashley Lelie joins UH-Manoa athletics director search advisory committee
Honolulu, HI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy