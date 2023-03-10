Kamehameha graduates make history for Texas Beach Volleyball

It was a historic Aloha Friday in Waikiki as the University of Texas hit the sand in the programâ€™s first ever NCAA Beach Volleyball match.

The Longhorns were swept by the No. 9 University of Hawaii at Queenâ€™s Beach 5-0 but the defeat for the burnt orange was a milestone homecoming for Oahuâ€™s Keonilei Akana and Devin Kahahawai.

â€œYeah, itâ€™s been very special,â€� Akana told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. â€œI think once we all landed back on island, I think everyone was super excited and even seeing our family back at the airport, too. I think everyone just kind of got a little hint of what our culture is like, so itâ€™s been awesome being back home and then being able to play Hawaii, too, that was great.â€�

The Kamehameha graduates were paired together in a 21-14, 21-14 loss to Riley Wagoner and Kylin Koler.

â€œIt was it was definitely a fun reunion,â€� said Kahahawai. â€œI mean, to be back with my buddy two years later, itâ€™s fun and our families were side by side and itâ€™s like old times. So, it was great to be back together in Hawaii is awesome.â€�

Both players were part of the UTâ€™s national championship indoor season in 2022 and will be back in the gym in the fall. This experience provides a chance for a handful that are on the indoor team to bond and continue to share their experiences in hopes of defending their title while building the Texas beach program.

â€œItâ€™s a great chance for us to grow as a team and continue to gel,â€� said Akana.

Heineken Queenâ€™s Cup remaining schedule (Queenâ€™s Beach, all times local)

Saturday

Texas vs. Nebraskaâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.9 a.m.

Texas vs. Calâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦..12:45 p.m.

Sunday

Texas vs. Washingtonâ€¦â€¦â€¦9:15 a.m.

The Longhorns will stay in Hawaii following the Heineken Queenâ€™s Cup to play Hawaii on campus at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m.

As for UH, the Rainbow Wahine closed out Friday with a 5-0 sweep over Nebraska on Friday.