Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Panthers have big hole to fill after trading WR D.J. Moore

By The Associated Press,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LP7Zu_0lEpkQsj00

CAROLINA PANTHERS (7-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Sam Darnold, RB D’Onta Foreman, OT Cameron Erving, G Michael Jordan, C Bradley Bozeman, WR Rashard Higgins, WR Andre Roberts, DE Henry Anderson, DT Matt Ioannidis, LB Cory Littleton, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, CB TJ Carrie, S Sean Chandler, S Juston Burris, K Eddy Pineiro.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB P.J. Walker, S Myles Hartsfield, S Sam Franklin.

NEEDS: The Panthers agreed to a trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, two people familiar with the deal said Friday. Carolina gives up four draft picks and star wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Panthers plan to take a quarterback with the first overall pick, although it’s unclear if that will be C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. The decision to trade Moore, the team’s No. 1 receiver for the past five years, makes signing a wide receiver a major priority. The Panthers could also use the 39th overall pick to take a receiver. They will also look to sign a low-priced veteran QB to help develop their No. 1 pick. The Panthers will also be looking to add a pass-catching tight end, linebacker and defensive end in free agency. Carolina is hoping to re-sign RB D’Onta Foreman and C Bradley Bozeman before they hit free agency. Look for Carolina to restructure LB Shaq Thompson’s contract — he carries a $24 million cap number — or release him.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE: $3 million.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
Opinion: An NFL team would unite San Diego and boost its economy, but the city must act proactively
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
Bills cut receiver McKenzie to free up salary cap space
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
AP source: Seahawks reach deals with Julian Love, Devin Bush
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
AP Source: Colts, QB Gardner Minshew agree on 1-year deal
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Sinkhole repairs on SR-78 in Oceanside will stretch into next week
Oceanside, CA56 minutes ago
Brentz gets $1.9M deal with Royals, recovering from surgery
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Binnington was 'hoping for less' than 2-game suspension
Saint Louis, MO2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy