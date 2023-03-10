Georgia Ag Museum hosts folklife festival

TIFTON — Visitors can enjoy a celebration of the rich, rural heritage of south Georgia during the annual Folklife Festival on April 1 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. Showcasing south Georgia’s history and culture, the event runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with interactive activities for both children and adults.

A can’t-miss moment of the day will be the ceremonial firing of the turpentine still at 11 a.m. for the Historic Village’s annual turpentine distillation. Museum guests can get a close view of this age-old process that is central to south Georgia’s cultural heritage. The Museum’s Vulcan Steam Engine also will be available for guests to experience a train ride through the Historic Village.