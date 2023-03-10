Open in App
Tifton, GA
See more from this location?
The Albany Herald

Georgia Ag Museum hosts folklife festival

By From staff reports,

4 days ago

TIFTON — Visitors can enjoy a celebration of the rich, rural heritage of south Georgia during the annual Folklife Festival on April 1 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. Showcasing south Georgia’s history and culture, the event runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with interactive activities for both children and adults.

A can’t-miss moment of the day will be the ceremonial firing of the turpentine still at 11 a.m. for the Historic Village’s annual turpentine distillation. Museum guests can get a close view of this age-old process that is central to south Georgia’s cultural heritage. The Museum’s Vulcan Steam Engine also will be available for guests to experience a train ride through the Historic Village.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
ABAC alumna named 2023 Georgia Mrs. United States Agriculture
Tifton, GA12 hours ago
Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State
Thomasville, GA15 hours ago
Georgia to receive $7.2 million through pilot USDA school lunch program
Albany, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PHOTOS: 2023 Southwest Georgia Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo
Albany, GA3 days ago
Area students receive Ole Miss honors
Leesburg, GA1 day ago
Thronateeska to recognize social workers in conjunction with DEA drug exhibit in Albany
Albany, GA14 hours ago
‘Albany Awakening’ revival aims to stop local drug and human trafficking crimes
Albany, GA1 day ago
As spring nears, don't forget 811 call before digging
Albany, GA2 days ago
Acclaimed classical guitarist to perform at St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Albany, GA1 day ago
Police in Georgia searching for wanted felon they say stalked woman before fleeing capture
Cordele, GA1 day ago
Albany Good Life wins league championship
Albany, GA2 days ago
Dougherty Jail Report
Albany, GA3 days ago
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus
Americus, GA1 day ago
APD: Suspects wanted in Albany face stabbing, fighting
Albany, GA6 days ago
Officers investigate stabbing
Albany, GA6 days ago
VPD recovers stolen firearm during traffic stop
Valdosta, GA4 days ago
Altercation leads to stabbing; three arrested
Albany, GA4 days ago
GBI: Armed 78-year-old shot, killed by police in South Georgia
Nicholls, GA7 days ago
Albany police seeking help in locating three suspects
Albany, GA5 days ago
Shooting suspects arrested; mother accuses daughter of property damage
Albany, GA6 days ago
APD: Man shot after attempting to meet girl at Albany hotel
Albany, GA11 days ago
Albany police search for suspect who shot up convenience store
Albany, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy