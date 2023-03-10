Kansas high school basketball second round state championship scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first round of the state championships are finished, with some teams inching closer to a championship and others heading home after incredible seasons in their own right.

Here are the scores from the second round of the state championship games across the state. To see the first-round scores, click here.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

6A boys scores

Wichita Heights 61

vs. Derby 45

Blue Valley North 51

vs. Blue Valley Northwest 53

6A girls scores

Blue Valley 39

vs. Washburn Rural 51

Derby 42

vs. Blue Valley North 50

5A boys scores

Highland Park 54

vs. Andover 55

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 71

vs. Hutchinson 50

5A girls scores

St. James 47

vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 50

Bishop Carroll 60

vs. Andover 32

4A boys scores

Hugoton 55

vs. Eudora 35

McPherson 60

vs. Bishop Miege 54

4A girls scores

Bishop Miege 59

vs. Hugoton 32

McPherson 52

vs. Andale 33

3A boys scores

Galena 42

vs. Marysville 45

Southeast of Saline 51

vs. Hesston 53

3A girls scores

Phillipsburg 49

vs. Cheney 58

Goodland 54

vs. Silver Lake 51

2A boys scores

Wichita Independent 57

vs. Medicine Lodge 42

Thomas More Prep 55

vs. Moundridge 56

2A girls scores

St. Mary’s Colgan 42

vs. Riverside 45

Berean Academy 39

vs. Hillsboro 26

1A Div. 1 boys scores

Olpe 44

vs. Wichita Classical 45

Macksville 78

vs. Montezuma-South Gray 65

1A Div. 1 girls scores

Norwich 38

vs. Doniphan West 52

Quinter 42

vs. Frankfort 38

1A Div. 2 boys scores

Tribune-Greeley County 64

vs. Coldwater-South Central 41

Axtell 52

vs. Lebo 68

1A Div. 2 girls scores

Lebo 52

vs. Bucklin 37

Hanover 62

vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 41

