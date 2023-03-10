Kansas high school basketball second round state championship scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first round of the state championships are finished, with some teams inching closer to a championship and others heading home after incredible seasons in their own right.
Here are the scores from the second round of the state championship games across the state. To see the first-round scores, click here.
Scores will be updated as they are received.
6A boys scores
Wichita Heights 61
vs. Derby 45
Blue Valley North 51
vs. Blue Valley Northwest 53
6A girls scores
Blue Valley 39
vs. Washburn Rural 51
Derby 42
vs. Blue Valley North 50
5A boys scores
Highland Park 54
vs. Andover 55
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 71
vs. Hutchinson 50
5A girls scores
St. James 47
vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 50
Bishop Carroll 60
vs. Andover 32
4A boys scores
Hugoton 55
vs. Eudora 35
McPherson 60
vs. Bishop Miege 54
4A girls scores
Bishop Miege 59
vs. Hugoton 32
McPherson 52
vs. Andale 33
3A boys scores
Galena 42
vs. Marysville 45
Southeast of Saline 51
vs. Hesston 53
3A girls scores
Phillipsburg 49
vs. Cheney 58
Goodland 54
vs. Silver Lake 51
2A boys scores
Wichita Independent 57
vs. Medicine Lodge 42
Thomas More Prep 55
vs. Moundridge 56
2A girls scores
St. Mary’s Colgan 42
vs. Riverside 45
Berean Academy 39
vs. Hillsboro 26
1A Div. 1 boys scores
Olpe 44
vs. Wichita Classical 45
Macksville 78
vs. Montezuma-South Gray 65
1A Div. 1 girls scores
Norwich 38
vs. Doniphan West 52
Quinter 42
vs. Frankfort 38
1A Div. 2 boys scores
Tribune-Greeley County 64
vs. Coldwater-South Central 41
Axtell 52
vs. Lebo 68
1A Div. 2 girls scores
Lebo 52
vs. Bucklin 37
Hanover 62
vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 41
