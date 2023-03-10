Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
KSN News

Kansas high school basketball second round state championship scores

By Daniel Fair,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRaXB_0lEpj6WT00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first round of the state championships are finished, with some teams inching closer to a championship and others heading home after incredible seasons in their own right.

Here are the scores from the second round of the state championship games across the state. To see the first-round scores, click here.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

6A boys scores

Wichita Heights 61
vs. Derby 45

Blue Valley North 51
vs. Blue Valley Northwest 53

6A girls scores

Blue Valley 39
vs. Washburn Rural 51

Derby 42
vs. Blue Valley North 50

5A boys scores

Highland Park 54
vs. Andover 55

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 71
vs. Hutchinson 50

5A girls scores

St. James 47
vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 50

Bishop Carroll 60
vs. Andover 32

4A boys scores

Hugoton 55
vs. Eudora 35

McPherson 60
vs. Bishop Miege 54

4A girls scores

Bishop Miege 59
vs. Hugoton 32

McPherson 52
vs. Andale 33

3A boys scores

Galena 42
vs. Marysville 45

Southeast of Saline 51
vs. Hesston 53

3A girls scores

Phillipsburg 49
vs. Cheney 58

Goodland 54
vs. Silver Lake 51

2A boys scores

Wichita Independent 57
vs. Medicine Lodge 42

Thomas More Prep 55
vs. Moundridge 56

2A girls scores

St. Mary’s Colgan 42
vs. Riverside 45

Berean Academy 39
vs. Hillsboro 26

1A Div. 1 boys scores

Olpe 44
vs. Wichita Classical 45

Macksville 78
vs. Montezuma-South Gray 65

1A Div. 1 girls scores

Norwich 38
vs. Doniphan West 52

Quinter 42
vs. Frankfort 38

1A Div. 2 boys scores

Tribune-Greeley County 64
vs. Coldwater-South Central 41

Axtell 52
vs. Lebo 68

1A Div. 2 girls scores

Lebo 52
vs. Bucklin 37

Hanover 62
vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 41

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Baxter Springs has “the best steakhouse in Kansas”
Baxter Springs, KS9 hours ago
Groundwater levels fall across western and south-central Kansas
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
33 years since Hesston was hit by F5 tornado
Hesston, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Republican lawmaker, leery of rivalry with Kansas public schools, launches conversation
Olathe, KS1 day ago
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Toasty temps tomorrow, cold front arriving Thursday
Wichita, KS11 hours ago
Colorado man seriously injured in Kansas semitrailer crash
Denver, CO2 days ago
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cloudy and damp Saturday, up and down temps this week
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Below average to end the weekend, rain returns midweek
Wichita, KS3 days ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy