Norfolk State WBB beats NCCU, advancing to MEAC finals game

Norfolk State dominated North Carolina Central in the 22-23 WBB MEAC Tourney in an 81-59 rout on Friday afternoon. The Spartans had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 17-point lead and outscoring the Eagles 42-37 in the final 20 minutes.

Kierra Wheeler led the way for Norfolk State, putting up 22 points to go along with 12 boards. As a team, the Spartans shot 46% from the field, 22% from behind the arc, and 66% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.99 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

Kimia Carter scored 12 points while Tippy Robertson added another 10 to lead the way for North Carolina Central. As a team, the Eagles struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.73 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Eagles went a paltry 14-of-25 from the free throw line.

Norfolk State’s record improved to 25-6 with the win. Its next action is on March 11. The team will square off with TBA on a neutral court. On the other side, North Carolina Central’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Coppin State. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

