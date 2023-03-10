USPS taking steps toward new Big Sky post office

The United States Postal Service (USPS) began research on adding a new postal-operated retail facility in Big Sky within the 59715 ZIP code.

According to a press release, USPS will be asking the community for input on the facility's needs as a first step in the process.

The proposed project includes finding a suitable location, preparing it for postal use, and transitioning operations from the current contractor-operated facility to the new postal-operated facility.

USPS said in the release that postcards will be delivered to customers living and working in the affected area soon. The postcards will provide information on the specific needs of the Postal Service, potential site locations, the expected size of the new facility, and how the public can provide comments.

The public can provide comments within 30 days following notification. After the 30-day comment period, USPS will consider suggestions and make a final determination on the next steps.

USPS says it is still in the early stages of research and planning. There is currently no anticipated date or final approval on when the new facility will be operational.

